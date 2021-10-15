Alleged voice-over video with 00Nation players

00Nation surprised the community on Thursday (14) by announcing Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles and Henrique “HEN1” Teles going to the reserve bank. On the same day, the team manager, Otavio Roichman, published a Story on Instagram in which, supposedly, it is possible to hear Fernando “fer” Alvarenga with the team’s players.

The video in question shows the entrance to the organization’s office, which is in Oslo, Norway, and it is possible to hear what would be the voice of the ex-MIBR in the background. After the repercussion, the manager of 00 deleted the publication, and fer posted it on the social network that he would be at home.

Even so, fans have created theories that fer will fill the vacancy in the team, since with the departure of the twins, 00 finds itself with only four players available, and the team has an appointment this Friday (15) by the European Open Qualifier for the IEM Winter.

Fer, in turn, has been without a team since leaving MIBR in December last year. Since then, he has completed for BOOM during FiReLEAGUE 2020, where he was champion, and for Imperial in the open selective for cs_summit 8 and at IEM Summer.

