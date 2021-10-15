Ambipar (AMBP3) acquires 50% of blockchain technology company

Ambipar (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Ambipar (AMBP3) announced the purchase of 50% of Bleu Empreendimentos Digitais. The purchase price was not informed.

Bleu provides solutions for asset tokenization, digital portfolio management, development of smart contracts in blockchain technology, consulting and traceability of inputs in blockchain.

With this acquisition, the company acquires the expertise in blockchain technological solutions to track the entire waste chain, from generation, movement, to recovery.

Bleu is renamed Ambipar Bleu Technologies, which now has the strategic management and structure of the Ambipar Group to drive its growth.

Other Ambipar acquisitions

Last week, Ambipar (AMBP3) announced the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Environmental ESG, of the controlling interest in Brasil Coleta Gestão de Residuos. The value was also not informed.

According to Ambipar, Brasil Coleta has operated for over 24 years in the waste management market, specializing in the capture, recovery and sale of Industrial Waste and Recyclable Materials, including reverse logistics.

According to the statement, its industrial plants are located in the states of São Paulo and Amazonas, being designed for the processing of large volumes, which enables “a substantial reduction in logistical and operating costs”.

Finally, Ambipar emphasizes that it follows its strategic growth plan with investments in innovation with state-of-the-art technology.

