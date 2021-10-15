American doctor warned of foreign components in vaccines? – Monitor R7

Circulate in message groups, videos with interviews, in English, of a person identified as a doctor in the state of Georgia, in the United States, with controversial information against the vaccines against Covid-19. Two readers uploaded the video to MonitoR7 to verify the information.

The professional interviewed is Carrie Madej, an osteopath who became famous on the networks after associating covid vaccines with conspiracy theories of world domination. Osteopathy, despite being part of the curriculum of some American universities, does not integrate traditional medicine nor qualify its professionals to carry out scientific tests and experiments in the laboratory.

In the videos, Carrie says that she tested the Moderna and Janssen vaccines and was “horrified” by the results. The American cites having found self-conscious organisms with tentacles, after observing a vaccine sample, taken with a microscope.

In addition to the supposed creature, Madej claims that the liquid had different colors from the original. The two tests that the doctor claims to have done took place at room temperature and without interference from other substances. But the osteopath himself reveals that he has no records of what happened.

Carrie has been disowned several times, but has never responded to the accusations. And the vaccine’s effectiveness, demonstrated around the world, has only diminished its popularity, so much so that the videos that are still circulating date back to 2020, when the vaccines were still being tested.

To clarify any doubts, MonitoR7 contacted specialists, so that they could comment on the health professional’s arguments.

Raquel Stucchi, from the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), states that the osteopath’s statements are without foundation or any scientific evidence. “If there was any serious risk of adverse effects, from injecting foreign metals, for example, we would have this data. However, what we have is the opposite, it is a control of the pandemic in all places where most of the population is already vaccinated.” says the doctor.

Stucchi reinforces that there is no scientific record, worldwide, of organisms or particles, such as those mentioned by Madej, in any of the vaccines. And scientists, doctors and labs around the world have access to vaccines and can check them under a microscope at any time.

As for the possibility of vaccines causing cancer, this issue has already been the subject of other texts from MonitoR7, which you can access in the links below. Dr. Paulo Hoff, president of the Oncology sector at Rede D’Or São Luiz, explained that, with the new vaccine technology from Pfizer and Moderna, it is not possible to change the genetic code. For this, vaccines should cause reverse transcription, but that doesn’t happen, because, according to the doctor: “It’s a myth. It’s a legend”.

In addition to the false information found above, in her videos, Madej brings other lies about vaccines, which were previously investigated by MonitoR7. In one of her interviews, the osteopath talks about DNA alteration after the application of mRNA technology vaccines. In August, MonitoR7 published a text on the subject, which is also in the links below.