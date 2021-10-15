Amid delays and cancellations, Uber launches a modality to streamline boarding

Uber launched this Thursday (14) a new racing modality to streamline the boarding of users and reduce waiting times, amid growing complaints about cancellations and delays in getting a car.

Called Priority, the new service starts operating at first in the cities of Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA). The company’s expectation is that the function will be taken to other locations soon.

The company also stated that the new platform option comes as yet another earning opportunity for drivers, since trips with Priority will be more expensive than those with UberX, for example.

The initiative will focus on the central region of cities, where the wait for boarding has been longer in recent weeks, according to the application. In other words, whoever is willing to pay a little more will have a faster car.

To request a trip with the new service, simply access the Uber app, enter the start and destination locations for the race and choose the Priority option from those displayed on the screen. (See below)

The application highlights that the opening hours are not fixed and follows the dynamics of movement in the city. Choosing to use Uber Priority is optional, meaning partners are free to decide whether or not to accept travel.