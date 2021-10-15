Android 12: Google reveals ??performance classes?? for high-end cell phones

Android 12 was officially released in its “pure” version earlier this month, and with it, several changes were introduced. Material You is one of the main novelties, in addition to the privacy and resources improvements that seek to optimize the user experience. On the other hand, most of the changes seem to be on the developers’ side. This Thursday (14), Google published the Compatibility Definition Document (CDD, or “Compatibility Definition Document”, in free translation), a listing of new instructions aimed at maintain OS consistency across phones and tablets from different manufacturers using Android.









The Android CDD brings together different requirements of the “Android Compatibility Program” that seek to keep the software’s behavior similar on all devices where it is installed. If a smartphone does not meet these requirements, it will not be able to provide access to Google Play services. An example of this policy is the control panel for smart home devices in the power menu built into Android 11 — if a manufacturer implements this feature in its user interface, it must meet the standard set by Google in the Android 11 CDD. same occurs on Android 12. Developers noted in the Android 12 CDD that there is a new classification of cell phones called “performance class” or “performance class,” officially introduced with the first beta release of the major OS update.









These categories are a new way to see how powerful a device is. Google claims that each Android version will have its own corresponding performance class. This therefore means that a device can change its class depending on the minimum requirements of the new distribution to which it will be upgraded. The main requirements for “performance class 12” (Android 12) are: 6GB of RAM or more

1080p resolution screen with 400 DPI or more

120 MB/s sequential write and 250 MB/s sequential read or more

10 MB/s random write and 40 MB/s random read or more

12 MP rear camera with support for 4K recording at 30 FPS

4 MP rear camera with 1080p recording support at 30 FPS





It is worth noting that the specs mentioned are just part of the extensive list of requirements that include codecs, image processing and other information. By way of comparison, see the requirements for “performance class 11” (Android 11): 6GB of RAM or more

1080p resolution screen with 400 DPI or more

100 MB/s sequential write and 200 MB/s sequential read or more

10MB/sec random write and 25MB/sec random read or more

12 MP rear camera with support for 4K recording at 30 FPS

4 MP rear camera with 1080p recording support at 30 FPS