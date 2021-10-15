Angelica’s family experiences anguish at the hospital | Training

Angelica made a new outburst on Instagram, this Thursday, the 14th. Once again, the presenter updated her followers on the state of health of her father, Francisco, who is hospitalized at Copa Star hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, after suffering a stroke.

She took the opportunity to thank for the messages of support she has received: “Thank you for the affection and prayers of everyone for my father. That love and faith strengthens all of us family members, and I’m sure it will help his recovery. God is in charge of everything. Love you”.

“We go hand in hand with everyone who cheers, prays and sends good energy, right, Dad? God is acting strongly. We are still here, vigilant and very grateful to the tireless medical team”, added the famous woman, who confessed that she was experiencing real anguish.

Angelica published an image holding the hand of her father, Francisco, who suffered a stroke and had to be hospitalized in a hurry | Play / Instagram

Angelica is released from Globo

This year, the Rio station has been trying to contain excessive spending and had to cut a number of contractors, including long-time ones. Those who remained in the group had their wages reduced.

However, amidst the layoffs, Angelica also ended up being dismissed. With no program on the air, she was released by the direction to participate in external projects. However, she assured that this is not a definitive goodbye and could return to platinum in the future.

Apparently, the famous would not be interested in any other broadcast TV channel.