Anhembi will win a R$ 500 million covered arena to be inaugurated in 2024 – Economy

The city of São Paulo will win its first indoor arena in 2024. GL Events, which won the award of the Anhembi at the beginning of the year, it will invest R$500 million to build a multipurpose space with a capacity for 20,000 people. The contribution will be shared with the companies Live Nation Entertainment and the Oak View Group (OVG), both in the events business. The works, which should start in the second half of next year, should last two years.

This is the first major investment since the concession of the space, in January of this year, and comprises the entire Anhembi Complex (which includes everything from the Sambódromo area to the exhibition pavilion). According to the President of GL Events in Brazil, Milena Palumbo, there is a real estate investment program of more than R$ 1 billion scheduled for the concession period, which will be 30 years.

“We entered an extremely risky concession because of the pandemic period, but Anhembi is a great opportunity for us and this partnership between three companies shows the potential of this business”, he says.

The arena will be managed by Live Nation and OVG. The first has been operating in Brazil for years and produces large festivals, such as the Lollapalooza it’s the Rock in Rio, in addition to several international tours by bands like U2 and Coldplay. This business model, according to the executive, will be essential for the new arena to be functional. “We are making the ‘hardware’ with intelligence and experience software from two large companies,” says Milena.

International standard

The trio of companies just hired the architecture firm Gensler, responsible for hotels, large buildings and corporate headquarters, such as the technology giant nvidia, at California (USA). The new building, however, will be inspired by arenas created and operated by OVG in cities such as Seattle, New York and California. OVG was even waiting for a good opportunity to debut in the Brazilian and Latin market.

“We’ve wanted to enter Latin America for some time and we realized that we could contribute to the construction of the most advanced space for concerts not only in Brazil, but also in the Latin America”, states Brian Kabatznick, Vice President of OVG, which talks about transforming Anhembi into one of the biggest entertainment destinations in Latin America.

Second Rafael Lazarini, Vice President of Live Nation for Latin America, this new arena will allow São Paulo and even Brazil as a whole to start hosting more events. According to the executive, São Paulo lacked a closed arena with a relevant capacity, above 5,000 seats.

“There are many artists who do not perform in open arenas, as many tours are designed to be done only indoors. And the lack of this type of space in Brazil limited this”, says Lazarini. With this, the executive believes, other events may come to Brazil more frequently, such as games from NBA, the American basketball league.