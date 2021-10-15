Anhembi will win R$ 500 million arena for concerts and sporting events – 10/14/2021 – Market

By 2024, São Paulo should gain an arena with capacity for 20,000 people and which should host national and international concerts and sporting events. The project, with an estimated investment of around R$ 500 million, will be built in Anhembi, in the north of the city of São Paulo.

The arena will be located between the proximity of the concentration of schools that parade in the São Paulo sambódromo and the street professor Milton Rodrigues. It will be among the two main attractions of the Anhembi complex today: the samba catwalk and the convention center.

“It will be the first indoor arena in São Paulo, which is one of the few big cities in the world without equipment like this”, says Milena Palumbo, executive director of the French multinational GL Events Brasil, which won the Anhembi concession last year, for R$53.7 million.

The concession contract with the Municipality of São Paulo has a term of 30 years, covering the nearly 400,000 m² of Anhembi’s total area, and the arena will be the first major investment to be made at the site. The concession came out after repeated setbacks in the negotiations between the city hall and the Municipal Court of Accounts.

The arena project was presented this Thursday (14), to the mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

“We entered the competition in the middle of the pandemic. We look at the moment as an opportunity, even in the midst of the biggest crisis in the entertainment sector”, says Palumbo​.

She points out that the arena should complement the Anhembi slope, which already has the sambódromo and the event pavilion as reference points. When you have a product like this, you can make international tours and new attractions that otherwise wouldn’t come to São Paulo possible, he says.

The arena will be built through a partnership between GL, Live Nation Entertainment (a company that organizes live events such as Rock in Rio and Lollapalooza) and OVG (Oak View Group), a global development, consulting and investment in arenas.

The works are expected to start in the second half of next year and should be completed in 2024. There is an expectation that around 3,000 people will be employed during the construction period and 500 during the operation, explains Brian Kabatznick, executive vice president of the company OVG.

In addition to international tours and local artists, the space is also expected to host sporting and family events.

It is projected to host more than one hundred events a year, says Rafael Lazarini, senior vice president for Latin America at Live Nation.

“When we talk about international tours, some of them are originally designed to take place in arenas. The stage design, lighting, is designed to take place in this type of structure”, says Lazarini​.

The arena should follow the pattern of other equipment designed for this type of activity in cities such as New York, Seattle and Austin, in the United States. The final project, which has not yet been released, will be conducted by the Gensler architectural firm.

In the middle of the year, representatives of the samba schools went to the media to show their concern about the location of the future arena, which could disrupt the movement of the allegories that parade during the São Paulo Carnival.

In a note released in June, the Liga-SP (Independent League of Samba Schools of São Paulo) stated, however, that the demands of schools in relation to the sambódromo —including all the logistics of the parades—, are taken into account in the changes designed for the Anhembi complex.

According to GL, the company has been meeting with the City of São Paulo and Liga-SP, to develop the project that best suits the event’s needs.

The construction is also expected to adopt environmental sustainability programs, VIP seating, hospitality spaces and have restaurants.

According to executives, the new coronavirus pandemic has not interfered with plans to build the Arena São Paulo, and they point out that the isolation measures imposed by the health crisis ended up increasing consumer expectations for new sources of entertainment in the coming years.

Lazarini says that the high demand for tickets for Rock in Rio, which opened pre-sales for the festival scheduled for September next year, proves this strong demand from the Brazilian public for entertainment after the advance of the vaccination program.

“In the pre-sales, 200,000 tickets were sold in just over an hour and there were another 800,000 people online to buy tickets for the festival. Rock in Rio always sells out in advance, but we had never seen anything like it.”

Deeply affected by the isolation measures imposed by the pandemic, the events sector relies on the control of the health crisis to recover. According to Abrape (Brazilian Association of Event Promoters), the expectation is to return with all the country’s programming next year, which is equivalent to around 450 thousand events per year.

“Although some foreign companies may have doubts about the performance of the Brazilian market, we see the country as a great opportunity”, says Kabatznick.

For Live Nation, expansion in Brazil is crucial for the company to gain even more ground in Latin America.

In the case of French GL, Brazil is the group’s third largest international operation outside Europe. The company has been in business in Brazil for about 15 years and also operates five event spaces in the country: São Paulo Expo, Riocentro, Jeunesse Arena, Santos Convention Center and Salvador Convention Center.

Arena São Paulo will be part of the investments planned for the concession over the next three decades of the project called the Anhembi District.

It also includes real estate investments, such as hotels, developments with commercial and corporate vocations, as well as an audiovisual complex with studios for movies, streaming, advertising and games.

For entertainment and events equipment (which include the multipurpose arena, the sambódromo and the exhibition pavilion), investments of more than R$1 billion are expected over the next five years.

The companies’ projection is that the district will move around R$ 5 billion per year in the city’s economy.