Anitta talks about her new music video and international career: “I’m not demanding so much from me anymore” – Glamor Magazine

After the successes, Girl from Rio and I like it, Anitta releases the third single, faking love. In partnership with the American rapper Saweetie, the music mixes funk and ‘Latin spice’. The clip, which will be available on YouTube this Friday (15th) from 4 pm, makes reference to the 2000s.

In conversation with journalists (and of course Gla was present!), the singer talked more about the superlaunch. “Faking Love is already a funk, but in the way I started my career, it’s a melody funk, reminds the style of my first songs… It’s very melody, pop, it’s like I was starting my music career” , he said.

Anitta during interview (Photo: Reproduction/Internet)

She reinforced that she will not stop singing in Portuguese, but will mix several languages. “We’ll make more songs in Spanish and English yet. At the end of the year we’ll release a new song in Portuguese. The idea is to have enough material in English for the guys out here to know me and understand who I am as an artist. The big song will be in January , I love so much!”

Anitta and Saweetie (Photo: Disclosure)

The singer also said that the new track has an ‘American thing’. “I hired a very famous choreographer and we did a choreography in the style of the guys here. It’s a mixture of both styles. Without a doubt the most difficult choreography I’ve danced in my life. I’m not a dancer, I pretend I am. I rehearsed for about five days”, explained.

Anitta’s new single is part of the disc girl from river, aimed at the international market. It should be released in early 2022. “I delayed the release because we did unbelievable new things,” she revealed, who had the flu at the press conference and joked: “It’s not Covid, I’ve done a lot of tests.”

Anitta and Saweetie (Photo: Reproduction/Internet)

Anitta celebrated the fact that she released her song at the same time as Adele. “Each country has its playlist. Right after her song comes mine and it’s amazing. All countries have put my song. I’m thinking it’s great,” she said, who denied that it was a marketing strategy.

She made sure she wouldn’t put off a release because of Adele, as other artists have done. “Actually, we didn’t know about her release. But I don’t think so, I announced it, it’s announced. If we didn’t release it this week, only next year. I’m not afraid of any artist. We have different audiences, yeah it’s okay. It’s good that a lot of people canceled it, fewer people launching it,” he joked.

Living in the United States, the singer admitted that she is living a calmer life, with less stress. “I’m not demanding so much from me, if it works out, if it doesn’t, I don’t get frustrated. Everything I’ve done is so unbelievable. You can’t charge me more than that. Nowadays I’m more patient, in less hurry. Everything is great.”

Anitta in Faking Love (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

According to Anitta, betting on an international career is like starting from scratch. “This song hits me as a new beginning here, it’s no use being the greatest in Brazil here. It’s a new career! It’s an exercise for us not to expect the same results we had in Brazil. Everyone is in that expectation, but it’s just the my third single here. I always have to organize my head, I can’t have an ego wanting to be treated like a superstar… I’m starting! I’m just waiting there, if it happens, mara, if it doesn’t, I’ll come home happy. thinking of ‘I want to be treated like in Brazil’, I’m normal, I’m myself here, it’s a whole new start. Sometimes the manager tells me ‘it won’t be a good structure’, I say: ‘let’s go anyway! ‘ That’s the thought. Really the feeling is the beginning, I spend several perrengues here and there. People know I’m big in Brazil, but here is a new market and I have to behave like the beginner that I am.”

However, she says: “For me, everything has already worked out internationally. Although people don’t believe it, I’m not a person full of luxuries, if I wanted to live off my money that I’m making here, I would do it because everything is working out. But if we stop working, we go crazy. Anyone who doesn’t move is not alive. I’m not in despair, everything is perfect. Even if I chose to have an eternal vacation, I already feel victorious.”

Anitta in Faking Love (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

And when she’s not working, Anitta loves to enjoy… a ballad! The singer admitted that she manages to live an anonymous life in Miami and would even go along with recording a new documentary for Netflix. “Including this flu is from so many days in a row drinking, going from club to club. I’m living my life, I work, but I rest. Here I go out, kiss a lot of mouth, in Brazil I do too, but there everything is controlled. I will go (laughter). I get in the strangers’ car, I’m talking… It would be wonderful to have them filming me here, people would love it.”

Anitta also reaffirmed her desire to take a break from her career later on. “The plans are kept, I want to take a break, walk around a lot, be quiet, have some children there, some dolls…”, he said.

