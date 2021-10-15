Anitta vents about Faking Love’s video recording: “It was unbearable”

Anitta has just released her new hit Faking Love, in partnership with American rapper Saweetie on all digital platforms. The song, all sung in English, brings a funk melody beat and rescues the beginning of the artist’s career. The clip goes on air this Friday (15), at 4 pm, on the singer’s official channel and will have a lot of choreography, without major interference from her in the conception: “I wanted it dark and with a lot of dancing”, she says. The singer hired a team for the direction, but shows regret, since the recordings happened too late, which took her seriously.

“It was unbearable, terrible, they delayed everything, I don’t know, they were in the mood for overtime. I had a flight the next day, they were delayed, I started to get mad, giving my tantrums, the one you’ve seen in the series [da NetFlix]. When it came to the end, there was not enough scene, I missed my flight, I had to run away, that’s the thing,” she said during the virtual press conference, which took place this morning.

“It’s a good thing I had recorded the dance scenes before because I’ve seen them rolled up and I said ‘so record this dance scene soon’. My team was filming the screen, I was editing the clip on my cell phone screen, it was a stress. I got a new address, then they wanted to charge me overtime, I got angry, I picked up the phone and said ‘you’re dirty’… I don’t even know if they paid or not, I said: ‘it won’t come out of my pocket’.” , remembered.

After this negative experience, Anitta, who is living in the United States and investing heavily in her international career, no longer wants to know about outsourcing the service: “It’s over, the next ones I’m going to direct, I lost my patience with these things…”.

Faking Love is the third of the album “Girl From Rio” and she says she will release a song in Spanish in November, another in Portuguese in December and is betting all her chips on the hit that comes out in January 2022. money for this clip, I had wild ideas,” he says.

Anitta comments on the release on the same day as Adele: “I’m not afraid of any artist”

Anitta released Faking love on the same day that Adele released her new single Easy On Me. Asked if she was afraid to release her hit on the same date, she says she didn’t think about changing at any time and that the result has been positive, as on Spotify’s playlists, her music has appeared right below Adele’s.

“We didn’t know and I’m not one to give back, I announced, it’s announced. I’m not afraid of any artist, Adele has her sound, I have mine, we have different audiences. It turned out to be great. I thought it was super good. , in the end it was positive. She is an artist who has had a career for a long time, I’m not, I’m starting here,” she said.

Anitta reinforces several times that her career in the United States is very different from that of Brazil and that she feels like she’s starting from scratch again.

“It’s really a new beginning, there can’t be an ego to want to be treated like a superstar because I’m just starting and that’s right. You can’t see it with the thought of wanting to be treated the same in Brazil.”

Anitta reveals that she recorded songs from Juliette’s EP when she was still at BBB21

Anitta revealed that she recorded the songs for Juliette’s first EP when she was still confined to BBB21. The singer explained that she helped in choosing the lyrics and that the idea was that, when the girl from Paraíba left the program, everything would be well underway.

“I love working behind the scenes and I had this opportunity with Juliette. A friend of hers contacted me when she was still in the house, and I quickly told her she had a talent for being a singer. We didn’t know if that’s what she would want to be. , we didn’t have that guarantee. We decided to leave everything ready then and for her to decide when she left the program,” he said in September in an interview with Hugo Gloss.