Anitta vents about perrengue while recording the video for ‘Faking Love’: ‘It was terrible’

It reigns! Investing heavily in her international career, Anitta released this Thursday (14) the song “Faking Love”, in partnership with the American Saweetie. In a press conference, this Friday (15), our Girl From Rio told a little more about the proposal of the single, and reported the troubles that went through in the clip, which comes out today.

“Faking love has the feel of when I started. It’s a melody funk, ‘Just lookin’ style‘, with a very pop beat. It’s like I’m starting my music career all over again.“, explained the singer. The track, however, is not the big bet of the album “Girl From Rio”, her upcoming and awaited release. “Nobody is thinking it’s the biggest hit on the album. But it’s a very good song, with a new proposal, I’m dancing really well in the video, the lyrics have everything to do with me“, he said.

The video of their new international partnership yielded some headaches. “The recording was terrible, they delayed everything. I had a night flight, but they shit. It was 5 pm and there were only two scenes recorded. I started to get crazy, give my tantrums that you’ve seen in the series (‘Anitta: Made In Honorio’). It arrived at the end and there wasn’t enough scene“, he vented.

Sincerely, the singer opened the game about the perrengues. “Good thing I’ve already done the dancing scenes, because I know my fans want to see me dancing. Afterwards they wanted to charge me overtime, I got angry and said in that way of mine: “You’re kidding, aren’t you?”. Then I understood why it took so long. I don’t know if they paid or not, but it won’t come out of my pocket. The next clips I’m going to direct because I lost my patience with these things“, he completed.

Even so, the production result is promising! “It was definitely the hardest choreography for me to get. I always say that I’m not a dancer, I do some things that are easy, but this one was difficult. I spent about five days rehearsing“, she revealed.

Continues after Advertising

About upcoming releases, Anitta gave spoilers and said that we can expect songs in Portuguese, Spanish and English. “Next month, it’s a Latin single. December is in Portuguese with a Brazilian feat. These first songs on the album are for the guys to identify me and understand me as an artist. The big single comes out in January. It’s in English and I really believe it will become a hit“, he bet. Wow! We want!

In addition to the dance songs, which are his trademark, we will also have more romantic melodies. “There’s a song a friend and I wrote. It’s very beautiful, it’s not suffering or crying, but it’s very romantic. It will be me singing alone. There’s one you won’t even recognize it’s me singing. I showed it to my mom and even she asked, ‘is this you?’“he joked. I feel ready!

Adele same day release

October 15th already promised to rock the music world with Adele’s long-awaited comeback, with the romantic “Easy On Me”. Unknowingly, Anitta scheduled the release of her single for the same day, but made sure she didn’t flinch at the coincidence. “It turned out to be great, my song came right after hers, so whoever listened to her new song received mine right away. I thought it was great, in the end it was positive“he stated.

“They are different audiences and she’s also an artist who has a career going on for a long time, I’m starting in the US, so for me it was a super ok strategy. We didn’t know and I’m not one to give up, I announced, it’s announced. I’m not afraid of any artist, Adele has her sound, I have mine“, he completed.

Continues after Advertising

international career

Despite her international career taking off, Anitta has shown herself to be very down to earth about her new journey. “You can’t have an ego to want to be treated like a superstar. I’m starting right here. It’s just my third single, imagine. You can’t come up with the thought: ‘I want to be treated the same in Brazil’. Here I walk normal, just myself, without security and everything is fine. Several little bugs here and there, and we pretend that nothing happened. That’s what makes me able to walk and get to places. People know I’m big in Brazil, but here is a new market and I have to behave like a beginner that I am“he mused.

She recognizes, however, that she is taking important steps in her career. “Thanks to a lot of work, a lot of support from my fans, I’m already doing a lot of work out here and getting paid. I never imagined my career would work like this. I love to challenge myself, do something new, I don’t like being stuck in the same business. it’s an adventure for me“, said the singer, who is currently living in Miami, United States.