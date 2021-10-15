Another billionaire reveals buying Bitcoin because the government “prints a lot of money”

Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital, revealed that he owns Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because, in his opinion, governments are “printing money until the end of time”.

According to an interview given to CNBC, Sternlicht, who has a net worth of 4.4 billion dollars, said that “The United States government, and all governments in the Western Hemisphere, are printing money now until the end of time.”

Precisely to combat the centralized system, the CEO of Starwood Capital, an investment company that manages over 95 billion dollars, revealed that it has Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Your strategy to buy the cryptocurrency is a way to diversify your investment portfolio.

Bitcoin is “dumb”

Despite owning bitcoin, the billionaire described the digital currency as “dumb”.

“It has no real purpose other than a store of value, and it’s maddeningly volatile.”

He went on to explain why he has Ethereum.

“So, ethereum… I own some of that. It’s programmable Bitcoin and there are tons of other currencies built into that system.”

Furthermore, Sternlicht noted that “became very interested in blockchain technology as a whole”. Claiming that technology “it will change everything”.

Sternlicht aligns with the thinking of the CEO of banking giant JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, who despite offering bitcoin services to his clients, remains skeptical of digital currency.

In early May, Dimon said in an interview that he wasn’t interested in bitcoin, but that his customers were. Dimon also takes a more strident stance on the subject, when in 2017 he called Bitcoin a hoax.

Billionaires and Bitcoin

The list of billionaires who are investing in cryptocurrencies ranges from politicians to investors and celebrities. One of the most important names in the traditional financial industry who started this idea of ​​buying bitcoin to protect against rising inflation was Paul Tudor Jones III.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is also on the list. Being a big bitcoin advocate, he said that 60% of his investment in cryptocurrencies is in bitcoin. 30% in Ethereum, while the remaining 10% is allocated to other altcoins such as Dogecoin.

Arguably, the most famous person on the list is Tesla’s CEO – Elon Musk. Despite his controversial stance on bitcoin, specifically its energy use, the billionaire has confirmed that he has investments in Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Bitcoin on the rise

As billionaires begin to reveal that they are investing in bitcoin, the currency is in the midst of its bull run, reaching its highest price since May today.

As of this writing, bitcoin is trading at $59,800, up nearly 4% in the past 24 hours amid speculation the SEC will approve the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.