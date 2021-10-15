Anxiety conditions were exacerbated in the pandemic, says psychiatrist

The psychiatrist and president of the Scientific Department of Psychiatry at APM (São Paulo Association of Medicine), Kalil Duailibi said today that anxiety conditions were exacerbated in the covid-19 pandemic.

“Those who already had anxiety conditions had a more exacerbated condition during the pandemic. Those who did not have this condition, but had a propensity, sometimes genetic, started to develop it because it completely changed the routine of all of us. […] Many stopped treating themselves properly, because it is not only through medication, the treatment is with physical activity, with other practices, such as meditation. All of this was very neglected, some people were really holed up,” he said during the 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week, this Thursday (4).

Duailibi highlights that we will live in a new pandemic that is that of mental illness. “In statistics, women have more anxiety than men. But this is misleading data, because in fact men end up suffering more silently and somatize more. men have more ulcers, more heart attacks, the body cries differently. At women they have more anxiety, more insomnia and more depression. The women outsource more mental illnesses.”

According to him, with the resumption of activities, the tip is to “establish a routine, engage in physical activity, meditation, achieve an inner search, seek therapy and also medication, which is also part of this treatment. People need to seek help. “

back to offices

The psychologist and president of International stress Management associationno at the Brazil, Ana Maria Rossi, who also participated in the 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week, stated that companies in general have not observed a return plan.

“The big challenge is that there is no general rule. While some people benefit, even grow from the pandemic, other people have really gone into major depression, face post-traumatic stress and level of burnout highest [..] The big challenge I see is being able to meet all needs. Some people will need to be with each other, network, and other people, as they move away from home, may face a very heightened level of anxiety and stress. It will depend on each one. This is the problem that I identify with companies, how to meet these peculiarities, especially in a large company,” he said.