Apagão, Ceni’s debut and track for Crespo: the mood at Morumbi in São Paulo’s draw

São Paulo had about 9,000 fans in the 1-1 draw against Ceará, at Morumbi. And whoever was present at the stadium went through everything: from heavy rain to blackouts, to boos and applause for Ceni and greetings to former coach Hernán Crespo.

The ‘adventure’ started about an hour before departure. The weather in the city of São Paulo was sultry, which allowed for a heavy rain before the players came to warm up. Goalkeepers Tiago Volpi, Perri and Young faced heavy rain.

The moment the São Paulo players went upstairs to warm up and the crowd cheered, the first blackout occurred at Morumbi. Luckily, it didn’t last long, about fifteen seconds, which allowed the players to warm up without delay.

The fans, as usual, turned on their cell phone lanterns and put on a ‘show apart’ in the stands of the stadium.

That wasn’t the only blackout in the game. At halftime, moments before the ball rolled to the second stage, the lights went out again and another light show was seen in the stands of Morumbi. Again the light returned in a few seconds and did not result in game delays.

Boos and applause for Ceni and track remembering Hernán Crespo

The match marked the debut of Rogerio Ceni in charge of São Paulo. However, what was seen at Morumbi was a kind of ‘memory’ for Hernán Crespo, former coach of the team, who left last Wednesday (13th).

About five minutes before the start of the game, São Paulo’s fans sang Crespo’s name and a banner with the words ‘Where your legs don’t reach, your heart will reach’, the coach’s motto, was present in the stands.

The Torcida Independente did not shout Rogério Ceni’s name before the duel. When the sound system announced the coach, a mixture of sound and applause took over Morumbi. At the end of the game, with the tie that was not good for Tricolor, the crowd booed the team.

It remains to be seen whether Rogério Ceni will be able to bring the São Paulo fan back to his idolatry as a player, which will never be erased. Time for this is short, but the team showed evolution. We lacked the finishing touches.