Application of D3 has already started across the state, informs Department of Health

The State of Ceará continues to advance in the process of vaccination against Covid-19. The advisor of the Immunization Cell of the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), Kelvia Borges, says that the application of booster doses (D3) has already started throughout the state.

“All municipalities have already started to vaccinate booster doses, additional doses, which are a complement to the vaccine schedule for immunosuppressed people, have also been sent,” he explained to THE PEOPLE during the event to receive the Vaccine Bus, an action of the Brazilian Red Cross (CVB).

The advisor explains that all priority groups that fit into the current stage of D3 have already started to be served, such as health professionals and the elderly over 60 years old. Each municipality must call the population for the booster dose according to the time of immunization between D2 and D3.

“The booster doses are for health professionals over six months (between D2 and D3) and also for the elderly over 60 years. We have already had two large shipments of vaccines throughout the State of Ceará, so all municipalities have already started booster dose vaccination“.

According to Borges, the tendency is for health professionals who were vaccinated with Coronavac/Sinovac to be the first called, as they completed the vaccination cycle longer ago, as, for these immunizers, the application of D2 occurs with a maximum interval 28 days.

“The municipalities have received and, according to what we are receiving from the Ministry (of Health), we are sending other batches of booster doses for this population”, he comments.

Asked if the pace of vaccination in the state could be considered satisfactory, the advisor of the Immunization Cell reports that delays are already being overcome.

“Today, we do not find delays in any of the immunization agents used. So, we believe that we have a good frequency, both in terms of receiving them by the Ministry of Health and sending them from the State to municipalities and decentralized areas”, he explains.

Regarding the delay in receiving batches from Astrazeneca, Kelvia clarifies that the problem was solved last Wednesday, 13, with the sending of another batch to municipalities that were in need of immunizing agents.

“We released 75 thousand doses of D2 Astrazeneca, thus regularizing all cases of delays. The municipalities, in the coming days, should call the population that has D2 of Astrazeneca in delay to supplement.”

According to Sesa’s advisor, the problem was because the initial batches of Astrazeneca had vials that yielded more vaccines than expected. However, in batches destined for D2, the vials were no longer with “excess doses”, which ended up changing the amount of immunization needed to complement the vaccination cycle of the population in some municipalities.

“These were doses that we did not account for the need, this was signaled to the Health Department and we have already communicated to the Ministry (of Health) to be replaced, we took it from our strategic reserve that we have so as not to leave the population without vaccination”, he concludes.

Since the first day of October, Ceará has surpassed the mark of 10 million applied vaccines. More than 4 million people are already with the complete vaccination cycle in the state. Until the afternoon of last Wednesday, 13, almost 84,000 had already received the booster dose and just over 1,500 received the additional dose.

The additional doses are intended for people with a high degree of immunosuppression and should be given at least 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen, that is, after one dose of Janssen or two doses of any other available immunizing agent.

