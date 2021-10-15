Apps, home appliances, S21 FE cell phone? What to expect from the Samsung event – 10/14/2021

Samsung has scheduled for the next October 20th its next event, called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2. The announcement, made in a 13-second video, does not give many clues about what news or products will be announced by the South Korean brand. But some rumors are betting that the Galaxy S21 FE, a cheaper version of the S21 lineup, will be introduced.

In the first part of its traditional Unpacked, held in August, the company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 folding, which expands from a phone to a tablet, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. It also introduced new Galaxy headphones. buds 2 and Galaxy Watches Watch 4 and Watch 4 classic.

Now in October, Samsung’s event will be held one day after the launch of Google’s Pixel 6 series mobile phone and two days after Apple’s presentation, in which the manufacturer is expected to announce the next generation of Mac computers.

“Join Galaxy unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences of self-expression through technology,” says the company’s statement.

What to expect?

Although the video inviting to the event doesn’t leave many clues as to what Samsung will say, some specialized sites make some bets on what we can expect from Unpacked Part 2.

According to SamMobile, there are rumors that the Galaxy S21 FE could be revealed during the broadcast and released a few weeks later — the previous idea was that the device would arrive in December or January.

There is also an expectation that the manufacturer will show new colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (blue, gray, light pink, white and yellow). The Verge website speculates that it will be possible to customize the color of the device at the time of purchase.

According to the GSMArena, the new colors could be part of Samsung’s Bespoke series, which typically includes home appliances. Therefore, there is the expectation that the South Korean will announce new equipment during its event.

In the invitation issued by Samsung, you can see some icons that resemble applications, which sparked rumors that the October 20 announcement is related to programs or even the stable implementation of the One UI interface and the Android 12 operating system.

How to attend the event?

Anyway, the event is only a few days away, so we won’t have to wait so long to know what the company intends to show on October 20th, at 11:00 am (GMT).

The broadcast will be open to the public on Samsung’s YouTube channel.