Architect of tragedy – ISTOÉ Independente

In the slow genesis of Nazism, there was no lack of warnings about the unfolding tragedy. But its dimension was only evident after the trial of the crimes at the Nuremberg Court and the discovery of the concentration camps, which translated the horror into images. With the conclusion of Covid’s CPI work, Brazil is facing its Nuremberg moment. It is time to understand the extent of the catastrophe perpetrated by the president and his henchmen. And that’s what the commission is doing. Renan Calheiros must deliver the final report this Tuesday, 19, and it will be voted on the following day.

The senator confirmed to ISTOÉ: the document will point out that Bolsonaro adopted practices of the Nazi regime. Calheiros calls him the “merchant of death”. According to him, two terrifying cases, in particular, refer to macabre experiences of the Third Reich with human beings: the Prevent Senior case and a research with proxalutamide that would have led to death in 200 volunteers in the Amazon.

Prevent is accused of forcing doctors to prescribe drugs without the effectiveness of kit-Covid, having conducted a pseudo-experiment and changing death certificates (omitting those caused by the disease). In the case of proxalutamide, a drug defended by Bolsonaro and studied for breast and prostate tumors, those responsible had received authorization for a research with 294 volunteers in Brasília. But it was applied in Amazonas on 645 people. In addition, Conep (the entity responsible for regulating the participation of volunteers in research) denounced in September to the Attorney General’s Office that information on the criteria for inclusion of volunteers and deceased patients had been changed. Although the researchers were aware of the successive deaths and serious adverse events, they continued with the recruitment and the studies.

Unesco considered this practice one of the most serious ethical violations in the history of Latin America and asked for monitoring by the national and international scientific community. “It is unacceptable that these types of events are happening in 2021. No health emergency or political or economic context justifies facts like these,” the organization said in a statement. These practices did not happen without the authorities. The president himself neglected the vaccines, advertised miracle drugs, promoted false news and suggested the invasion of hospitals. He was aware of the suspicion of corruption in the sale of immunization agents and did nothing. As a result, Bolsonaro must be indicted for 11 counts. The allegations include quackery (three months to one year in prison), misleading advertising (three months to one year in prison), health violations (one month to one year in prison) and passive corruption (two to thirteen years in prison) . Also included in the list of accusations: genocide and the crime of responsibility, subject to impeachment.

willful murder

The offenses were compiled by the group of jurists coordinated by former Justice Minister Miguel Reale Jr. In the material that the CPI received from experts, they did not mention the crime of murder. Instead, they charged the Chief of Executive with the crime of epidemic, with the result of death. This, however, did not convince Renan Calheiros. Guided by other jurists, the rapporteur is more inclined to denounce Bolsonaro for murder, based on strong evidence of government omission in the process of purchasing vaccines.

The investigations proved a picture of failure in the Health administration, with parallel offices, unscrupulous middlemen offering vaccines that did not exist in billionaire contracts and disqualified characters giving guidance to deal with the pandemic. Military personnel were assigned because of their supposed expertise in logistics, but their unpreparedness to deal with the emergency, in addition to their willingness to adhere to theses against the population’s health, were evident in the statements.

Despite his central role, the agent is not the only one responsible. The CPI must indict more than 40 people for having collaborated to make Brazil the second country with the highest number of deaths on the planet. At least six ministers, incumbent or already dismissed, will be denounced: Eduardo Pazuello (Health), Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Onyx Lorenzoni (Work and Social Security), Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs), Wagner Rosário (CGU) and Osmar Terra (Citizenship ). Auxiliaries close to the president, such as Fábio Wajngarten (former head of Secom), Ricardo Barros (chamber leader) and businessmen from the pocketbook circle, such as Luciano Hang and Carlos Wizard, too. And two children can also be included. Carlos Bolsonaro, for the role of articulator of the fake news network and for having spread the kit-Covid, and Eduardo Bolsonaro for being the link of this network with alleged financiers, such as businessman Otávio Fakhoury (another probable indictee) and Hang himself.

There is ample documentation to support all these accusations, and the CPI, one of the most important since redemocratization, must fulfill not only the role of exposing the errors in the pandemic. It will recalibrate the country’s moral rule at a time when institutions are under attack and there is a breakdown in all areas of the state – the recent almost total cut in funding for scientific research is just a sign of this, precisely in a segment that could prepare the Nation to face similar emergencies.

Shielding Strategy

Such a body of evidence does not mean that the culprits will actually be punished. The commission discussed at length ways to prevent the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, from shelving the collegiate report. A diligent ally in shielding the trustee, he can simply omit from the report. Formally, you have one month to submit the complaint to the STF. One of the proposals under discussion is to make the defense of the victims themselves directly provoke the Court through a private criminal action, a subsidiary of the public one, inserted in the scope of article 5 of the Constitution. This is what Senator Alessandro Vieira, one of the most experienced names in the collegiate, defends. Private law entities could file lawsuits directly with the STF. This alternative is already being discussed with members of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), who can take up the cause on behalf of Covid’s victims’ associations. But this is an expedient that can be questioned by jurists.

The last few days were consumed by the CPI with the details of the final report. Vieira fears that issues raised by the commission, such as medical procedures and patient autonomy, could weaken the technical basis of the piece. In addition to the PGR, the report will be received by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Public Ministry of the Federal District, in addition to the Federal and State Public Ministry (to investigate people without privileged jurisdiction). The CPI summit’s strategy is to mobilize these bodies “from below”, making their members put pressure on Aras. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, will receive the document because it will list the crime of responsibility committed by the agent (here, the shield is certain, as Lira is another faithful ally of the president). To give more visibility to the accusations, the CPI also intends to appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where Bolsonaro is already facing three charges. Anyway, the accumulation of evidence has already fueled processes in bodies such as TCU, PF and Anvisa.

Regardless of this new phase that begins after the approval of the final report, the CPI has already decisively helped in the historical judgment of the Bolsonaro administration. The healthcare crisis, now aggravated by economic deterioration, has melted Bolsonaro’s popularity. He finds it difficult even to circulate in public when he is not surrounded by police officers and fanatical followers. He was stopped when he tried to watch a Santos match in Vila Belmiro because he had no proof of vaccination. He learned what any citizen should know: it is necessary to respect the laws. In the visit to the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida (SP), on the 12th, he faced boos from the people, who called him “trash” and “genocidal”. And he took a sermon from the Archbishop, Dom Orlando Brandes, who defended the vaccines moments before and cited the 600,000 dead in Covid. The religious also defended in his homily a homeland “without corruption and without hatred”, and said that “to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland”. “A homeland is a republic without lies and fake news”, he affirmed. More direct criticism, impossible.

The discredit makes the president go back to being ridiculed abroad. BBC Two produces, in partnership with PBS, the American public network, the series “The Bolsonaros”, which should premiere in March 2022 in the US and Europe. The title refers to the traditional mafia families portrayed on the canvas. TV France 5 should also release a documentary about the Brazilian next year. Brazilian tragedy is now seen as drama or comedy.

Nuremberg Code

Within the scope of the CPI, it is not unreasonable for Renan Calheiros to compare the episodes of Prevent and proxalutamide with the inhuman experiences of one of the Nazis, physician Joseph Mengele. This is not rhetorical excess. When the Allied countries judged Hitler’s main followers, the so-called Nuremberg Code was developed. This took place after the Court installed in that German city pored over the macabre experiences with prisoners of the regime, often with fatal results. The principles that research with human beings should follow emerged from the debate. First and foremost, they were supposed to protect volunteers, who were given the right to voice their opinions and make decisions. And there would be the accountability of professionals. Along with other codes elaborated after the War, these norms constitute the pillar of modern ethics on the subject. It was against this civilizing framework that Bolsonaro invested, mobilizing authorities, medical entities and professionals.

The president acted through ideological marketing and the desperation to reduce the political damage caused by the pandemic, in addition to trying to mobilize the radical bases that still support him, driven by fake news and polarization. But it demonstrated principles of Nazi ideology, such as perversity and contempt for life. He encouraged Covid victims to be treated like guinea pigs and defended eugenics, pointing out that the elderly (“old people will die anyway”) and the weak (“no athlete history”) could succumb. Earlier this year, people suffocated from lack of oxygen while an official entourage released the Covid-kit. The world watched in awe of this reality. It is hard to admit that such infamy was practiced in full democracy and in the eyes of all, but it happened. There was a normalization of these practices.

As Renan Calheiros himself points out, Bolsonaro’s trajectory is self-explanatory. He defended killing 30,000 Brazilians when he was a federal deputy, he idolizes “butcher dictators” and has ties to “the scariest face of death, the militias”. For the CPI rapporteur, the president is a criminal. It only expresses in harsh words a crystalline reality. The president, on the other hand, remains in denial, facing the very bubble that still worships him. Even facing the imminent delivery of the report, he again discredited science. “I decided not to get the vaccine. I’m seeing new studies, my immunization is up there, why am I going to get the vaccine? It would be the same thing if you played R$ 10 in the lottery to win R$ 2”, he declared. By propagating such nonsense using the authority of the president, he demonstrated ignorance and irresponsibility and committed a crime again. Again discouraged vaccination, while the SUS fights to speed it up in states where the campaign is more behind schedule. Fortunately, this new attack takes place while society reaffirms its confidence in Health. Even with the official sabotage, more than 70% of the population has already taken the first dose, and 100 million are fully immunized. The closing ceremony of the CPI in the coming days should bring the country back to reality. Society is still grieving, but adjusting against its own history.