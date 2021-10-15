Argentina beats Peru with goal by Lautaro Martínez

Argentina beat Peru 1-0 today at the Monumental de Núñez. In a game valid for the 12th round of the 2022 World Cup South American Qualifiers, Lionel Scaloni’s men got the better of it and continue without losing in the competition. Lautaro Martínez was the one who rocked the net.

The match was marked by a lot of contact between the two teams. The game was concentrated in the midfield, where both had a strong and intense defensive power, causing many fouls. With a more ‘disabled’ performance by Messi, which was very well marked, the highlight was the ‘decisive nose’ of Lautaro.

With the result, Argentina reaches 25 games without losing. The last defeat was in July 2019, in the Copa América semifinal, against the Brazilian team. In addition, the three points added keep them in the second place in the qualifiers, behind only Brazil. Peru, on the other hand, is in penultimate place with just 11 points.

Lionel Messi and company only return to the field on November 11, when they visit Uruguay. After that, on the 16th, they will receive Brazil. Peru, on the other hand, will host Bolivia and visit Venezuela, also on the 11th and 16th. All games are valid for the South American Qualifiers.

Argentine pressure and goal disallowed

Argentina started the first 15 minutes of the game with a lot of pressure. In addition to Messi working through the middle of the field, Peru’s left side suffered from the intensity of the attacking sector of Lionel Scaloni’s men.

With 11 minutes of play, defender Romero managed to swing the net, but the move was reviewed by the VAR and was disallowed for offside. On the lines drawn by the video referee, the defender was ahead at the time he received the cross.

Decisive Lautaro and well-marked Messi

Only 40 minutes into the first half did the hosts raised the fans present at the Monumental de Núñez. Lautaro Martinez received a cross in the measure, took the front of the Peruvian defender and scored with a header, a typical goal from a center forward.

Argentina’s number 10 shirt had difficulties to deal with Peru’s strong marking. The match was very truncated in midfield, after all, the visitors worked hard to prevent Messi and company from having an easy way to attack Gallese’s goal. The result worked.

Isolated!

Peru had the opportunity to make everything equal on the scoreboard. On minute 17, Farfán suffered a penalty and Yotún went to the ball. Faced with pressure from Argentine fans at Monumental, the defensive midfielder hit the crossbar and failed to tie for the visitors.

After that, the game continued to be truncated in the second half. Both teams remained focused on midfield and didn’t have many chances to change the score that was built in the first stage. The result was enough for Scaloni to remain unbeatable.

12th round results:

Bolivia (4) x (0) Paraguay

Colombia (0) x (0) Ecuador