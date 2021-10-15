Argentina could lose up to 10 players to face Brazil

Brazil devastated Uruguay yesterday (14) and Argentina beat Peru 1-0, reaching 25 games without losing. The confrontation between the two South American powers takes place in a month — precisely on November 16, in the province of San Juan. And Argentina already has a big problem until then.

The selection led by Lionel Scaloni has no less than ten players hanging. None of them received a yellow card against Peru, and the next match for the white and blue will be exactly the derby against Uruguay, in Montevideo, on November 11th. Uruguay is coming off two resounding defeats against Brazil (4-1) and Argentina (3-0) and is currently in fifth place in the qualifiers, exactly the one that leads to the repechage. Nobody expects calm and calm entries from Celeste against Argentina.

This Friday’s debate in Buenos Aires is what Scaloni should do. Spare the players hanging from Uruguay and face Brazil with full force? Or bet all your chips against Uruguay and score three more “accessible” points than against Brazil? The coach has already signaled at the press conference after the victory against Peru that he is more favorable to the second option, but that he will have a month until he actually defines it.

Lautaro Martinez open the scoring for Argentina against Peru in the qualifiers Image: GettyImages

Argentina completed just five games yesterday without getting a yellow card, which is surprising when you look at the tradition of fierce football in the neighboring country. And four of those who were hanging out started at Monumental de Núñez: defender Nicolás Otamendi, defensive midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, guard Giovani Lo Celso and forward Lautaro Martínez.

The list of athletes with two yellow cards also includes right-back Gonzalo Montiel, left-back Nicolás Tagliafico, defenders Germán Pezzella and Lucas Martínez Quarta, defensive midfielder Exequiel Palacios and forward Nico Domínguez.