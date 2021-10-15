Argentina freezes prices again to try to contain inflation – 10/14/2021 – Market

There have been so many price freezes in Argentina in recent years that the names of these programs now overlap. Announced this week, a new “maximum pricing” policy will include a package of products that, in turn, were already controlled in the previous program, the “careful pricing”.

The agreement announced on Wednesday (13) by the Secretary of Interior Commerce, Roberto Feletti, will cover 1,247 products, whose prices cannot increase until January 7, 2022. It is not a written norm, it will not be published in the Official Gazette, but it is being treated as a pact, with the commitment of businessmen in the sector to collaborate with the government’s effort to try to control inflation.

Argentina currently has the second highest inflation in the region (48.4%), second only to Venezuela (2.700%). Food prices have been one of the main causes of protests by social organizations and workers that have been taking place every week in Buenos Aires.

This Thursday (14), the city center was locked throughout the morning and until 15:00, by a meeting of marches of 30 groups that asked for more social aid, food baskets and products for the “popular pots” that serve the poorest neighborhoods and are organized by the neighbors themselves.

The government is urgently concerned with containing this social tension, as it wants to reverse the bad results it obtained in the primary of the legislative elections. The opposition is favored to win the November 14 election, which will renew half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate. If this result is confirmed, the second half of Alberto Fernández’s Peronist government will be rockier for the president, who already has his image worn out (24.3% approval, according to the Synopsis poll).

The rise in prices is also taking place in a scenario in which the country is experiencing an increase in currency in circulation of 66% in the last year. To respond to the emergencies of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has put 750 billion Argentine pesos into circulation.

The main businessmen of supermarket chains, such as Coto, Dia, Carrefour and others, were present at the meeting with Feletti, in addition to the Chambers that bring together supermarkets, distributors and wholesalers.

The list includes fresh foods, frozen foods, olive oil, sugar, cleaning products, but also products that contain alcohol such as fernet, brandy, vodka, whiskey and a selection of 29 brands of red wines. Some brands of pet food and diapers will also be frozen.

On the name of the program, Feletti said that no consensus has yet been reached, but that he prefers that, this time, they are called “stabilized prices”. The recommendation is that its location is clearly marked on the shelves of both supermarkets and neighborhood stores.

Some businessmen were surprised by the request, but declined to comment. In previous weeks, there had been discussion of a possible 5% increase in products included in the list of “care prices”, which ended up frustrated.

“We were asked to keep prices as they are for 90 days and we said that we are going to collaborate. It is necessary to provide relief to consumers. After the pandemic, the country was in a very serious situation,” said Victor Fera, from the Maxiconsumo network.

The freeze also takes place in the week Argentina managed to postpone to next year new talks with the International Monetary Fund on how to restructure the US$ 44 billion debt requested by the previous government, by Mauricio Macri, in 2018. The new forecast government to reach an agreement with the Fund is the first quarter of 2022.