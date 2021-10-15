Argentina freezes prices of 1,247 products to contain inflation – Economy

O argentine government closed an agreement with businessmen to maintain the prices of more than a thousand products in the basic basket for 90 days, in an attempt to contain inflation, one of the highest in the world, which accumulates 37% in 2021.

“These 1,247 products with frozen prices will be an anchor for inflation,” said on Thursday, 14, the Secretary of Interior Commerce, Roberto Feletti. According to the agreement, the prices of the products, corresponding to food and cleaning, must fall until October 1st and remain unchanged until January 7th.

“The key is to curb inflation and ensure a quarter of high consumption,” Feletti told El Uncover radio. Argentina’s inflation rate was 3.5% in September, raising the year-on-year rate to 52.5%, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Inflation is a persistent problem in Argentina, which has registered double-digit annual rates for two decades. The price agreement expands and reinforces the program “Prices Care“, launched in 2014 to establish reference values ​​for 500 basic products in the family basket, as an instrument to fight inflation.

The new price pact was approved in the context of protests by social organizations, which demand more assistance and food subsidies due to the economic crisis, which keeps 40% of the population in poverty.

Weeks ago, the government decided to increase the minimum wage by 16%, to raise it to 33 thousand pesos a month (US$ 317, equivalent to R$ 1.74 thousand at the current rate), less than half the value of the basic food basket of a typical family, according to Indec. It also announced the payment, starting in October, of a supplement that will benefit almost 2 million registered employees.

Argentina will hold legislative elections on November 14, in which the government will try to maintain a majority in the Senate, with two years left of its term.