Argentina freezes prices of 1,247 products to try to contain inflation | Economy

The Argentine government closed an agreement with businessmen to maintain the prices of more than a thousand basic products in the family basket for 90 days, in an attempt to contain inflation, one of the highest in the world, which accumulates 37% in 2021.

“These 1,247 products with frozen prices will be an anchor for inflation,” said this Thursday (14) the Secretary of Interior Commerce, Roberto Feletti.

According to the agreement, the prices of these products, corresponding to food and cleaning, must fall until October 1st and remain unchanged until January 7th.

“The key is to curb inflation and ensure a quarter of high consumption,” Feletti told El Uncover radio. The National Institute of Statistics announced this Thursday that the inflation rate in September was 3.5%, which raised the year-on-year rate to 52.5%.

Video: Poverty in Argentina is above 40% for the 2nd year in a row

Ariel: Poverty in Argentina is above 40% for the 2nd year in a row

Inflation is a persistent problem in Argentina, which has registered double-digit annual rates for two decades. The price agreement expands and reinforces the “Care Prices” program, launched in 2014 to establish reference values ​​for 500 basic products in the family basket, as an instrument to fight inflation.

The new price pact was approved in the context of protests by social organizations, which demand more assistance and food subsidies due to the economic crisis, which keeps 40% of the population in poverty.

Weeks ago, the government decided to increase the minimum wage by 16%, to raise it to 33,000 pesos a month (US$317), less than half the value of a typical family’s basic food basket, according to Indec.

It also announced the payment, starting in October, of a supplement that will benefit almost 2 million registered employees.