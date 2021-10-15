Argentina vs Peru live: check schedule, where to watch and likely lineups – Play

Argentina and Peru face off this Thursday (14), at 8:30 pm, at the Monumental de Núñez Stadium, in Buenos Aires, for the 12th round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in Qatar.

The two teams are in opposite situations on the leaderboard. You argentinians occupy the vice-leadership, with 22 points, behind only Brazil, with 28 points. With a spot headed for the World Cup, Lionel Messi’s team is coming off a great victory over Uruguay, 3-0, and is looking to shorten the gap for the Brazilians.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian Team is in 7th place, with 11 points added in equal 11 games played. A very irregular campaign under the command of Ricardo Gareca. In the last five matches, they drew one, won two and lost two others.

Follow it live:

where to watch

The match broadcast will be from SportTV 2.

Guesses for Argentina vs Peru

Probable escalations

Argentina

Emiliano Martínez; Montiel, Cuti Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; By Paul, Paredes and Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Di María. Technician: Lionel Scaloni.

Peru

Gallese; Lora, Ramos, Callens and Marcos López; Aquino, Yotún, Farfán, Cueva and Gabriel Costa; Lapadula. Technician: Ricardo Gareca.

Argentina x Peru

Where: Monumental de Núñez Stadium in Buenos Aires (ARG)

Date: 10/14, at 8:30 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (BRA)

Assistants: Marcelo Van Gasse (BRA) and Fabricio Vilarinho (BRA)