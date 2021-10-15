Arroba do boi falls again; check out the highlights of this thursday

Boi: arroba has new falls in some regions, says Safras & Mercado

Corn: bag is close to losing the level of R$90

Soybeans: Cepea indicator has another fall following Chicago

Coffee: Arabica takes off in Brazil on holiday return

Abroad: consumer inflation returns to higher than expected in the US

In Brazil: stock market closes above 113,000 points

Schedule:

Brazil: data from crops in Rio Grande do Sul (Emater)

USA: September producer price index

USA: weekly claims for unemployment insurance

Boi: arroba has new falls in some regions, says Safras & Mercado

According to Safras & Mercado consultancy, the return of the holiday had more falls for the arroba in some accompanied regions. In Dourados (MS), the arroba went from R$ 271 to R$ 270/271 and in Cuiabá (MT), it went from R$ 263 to R$ 260. In São Paulo, capital, the reference remained at R$ 274, in the term mode.

At B3, the quotes of live cattle futures contracted sharply and the contract for October reached the lowest value since December 28 of last year. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 277.90 to BRL 272.05, in November it went from BRL 288.75 to BRL 280.20 and in December it went from BRL 298.80 to BRL 292. 00 per at sign.

Corn: bag is close to losing the level of R$90

The Cepea corn indicator had one day of low prices and was close to losing the level of R$90 per bag. The price varied -0.69% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 91.02 to R$ 90.39 per bag. Therefore, in the accumulated result for the year, the indicator increased by 14.93%. In 12 months, prices reached 30.83% high.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve failed to maintain last Monday’s high and had a slight drop. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 88.83 to BRL 88.69, from January 2022 it went from BRL 88.90 to BRL 88.71, from March it went from BRL 89.37 to BRL 88.99 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 87.14 to R$ 86.85 per bag.

Soybeans: Cepea indicator retreats following Chicago

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) dropped again and continued to react to the recent falls observed in Chicago. The price varied -2.03% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 171.78 to R$ 168.3 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated by 9.36%. In 12 months, prices reached a 6.7% increase.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean futures contract prices reached the fourth consecutive day of lows, still reacting to the USDA report released on Tuesday, 12. The maturity for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, fell 0, 25% in the daily comparison and went from $11,982 to $11,952 per bushel.

Coffee: Arabica takes off in Brazil on holiday return

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Brazil soared on the return of the holiday, following the movement observed the day before in New York. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink Arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,195/1,200 to R$1,250/1,255, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,200/1,205 for R$1,260/1,265 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices had a day of profit taking after a strong sequence of highs that renewed their highs in at least 7 years. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, had a devaluation of 2.11% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 2.1315 to US$ 2.0865 per pound.

Abroad: consumer inflation returns to higher than expected in the US

The consumer price index returned to above expectations in the United States in September. The indicator changed by 0.4% in the monthly comparison and 5.4% in the annual. Market analysts’ projections were 0.3% and 5.3%, respectively. Thus, if it were in line with expectations, consumer inflation would remain stable compared to August.

In relation to core inflation, a calculation that excludes more volatile items, such as food and energy, the numbers were exactly as the projections indicated. Another highlight of the day, the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the US Central Bank (FED) added little news. The Fed continues to monitor inflation and labor market data to define the next steps for monetary policy.

In Brazil: stock market closes above 113,000 points

The Brazilian market operated divided between adjustments in relation to the international market after the national holiday, expiration of options on the Ibovespa and repercussions of data released in the US on inflation and FED minutes. In addition, the Central Bank acted in the market with currency swaps during the trading session to try to mitigate the rise of the dollar against the real.

With the foreign market operating between stable and positive, the Ibovespa gained room for a new high and surpassed 113,000 points. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange rose 1.14% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 113,455 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar had a devaluation of 0.51% and went from R$ 5.537 to R$ 5.509.