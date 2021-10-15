Assaí buys Extra chain for R$5.2 billion and will end the hypermarket brand – 10/15/2021 – News

Wholesaler Assaí will take over the Extra banner stores, which belong to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA). The agreement provides for the conversion of 71 stores of the hypermarket banner into the cash-and-carry format. The operation, therefore, will leave GPA’s hands and go to Assaí. The amount to be paid by Assaí to GPA is R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí to GPA, in installments, between December 2021 and January 2024.

Adriano Abreu

With the operation, the Extra Hiper banner will be extinguished and the stores not involved in the transaction will be converted into other supermarket formats with greater potential for profitability. GPA owns the brands Pão de Açúcar, Extra and Compre Bem.

The president of GPA, Jorge Faiçal, said in a statement that the transaction represents an opportunity to intensify the business focus of the conglomerate in the premium segments, with the Pão de Açúcar, Minuto and Mercado Extra banners. Belmiro Gomes, from Assaí, argues that the operation will accelerate the expansion of the cash and carry format. According to him, the banners currently have low overlapping of stores.

Altogether, there are about 450 thousand square meters of sales area located in capitals or metropolitan regions. The expectation is that stores that currently have around R$8.9 billion in annual sales will have R$25 billion after converting to the Assaí brand. With the purchase and expansion, Gomes expects to reach R$ 100 billion in sales in 2024.

“Although the cash and carry market has advanced a lot in recent years, the real estate market was heated. Most of the ‘cash & carry’ (atacarejo) stores are not in central regions due to the lack of availability of large land,” says Gomes. “As the stores belonged to the same group, the overlap of commercial points is low”, he says. The stores must move to Assaí in January 2022.

The agreement signed between the companies provides for the assignment to Assaí of both Extra Hiper stores in their own properties and hypermarkets that operate in properties owned by third parties. The lease contracts will be transferred to Assaí. The deal may also involve the acquisition by Assaí of existing equipment in the stores. The wholesaler is controlled by Sendas Distribuidoras company.