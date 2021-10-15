Assaí buys the Extra brand from Grupo Pão de Açúcar; stores will change their name

The Assaí chain announced that it will buy the Extra hypermarket stores, which currently belong to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA). With value of BRL 5.2 billion, the transaction must be completed in January 2022.

All companies involved in the operation, however, have the same owner. The French conglomerate Casino owns Assaí and Grupo Pão de Açúcar, although the companies’ operations are separate.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

More market news About the subject Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

With the sale, Casino intends to achieve some goals. The first is the extinction of Extra hypermarkets, whose business model has been unprofitable in recent years. It is not a problem exclusive to the brand: earlier this year, Walmart sold its operations in Brazil to Carrefour.

Furthermore, the Assaí brand must be expanded to more central regions of cities, places where it still has little penetration. One of the difficulties in bringing the network to these areas was the low availability of properties with a structure capable of accommodating the size of the establishments. With the conversion of Extra stores, this problem will be alleviated.

also intended expand store sales. Adding up the 71 units, Extra generates approximately R$8.9 billion annually. Assaí’s expectation is that, with the change in the operating model, the value will almost triple, rising to R$ 25 billion. Counting the acquisition of Extra, the current Assaí stores, new units and market expansion, the projection is for annual revenues of R$ 100 billion by 2024.

Although it has sought adaptations to survive in the market, Extra had no expectations of recovery in the short term. In April of this year, the chain even started operations such as cash and carry – the same model followed by Assaí. The change, however, it was not enough to resume store growth.

Another goal of Casino is to focus on Grupo Pão de Açúcar’s operations in the premium segment. The more profitable brands Mercado Extra, Minuto and Pão de Açúcar will continue to function as part of the group. A separate company, Assaí will focus on the popular segment, where the cash-and-carry model is already more present than supermarkets and hypermarkets since 2016.

Finally, the arrival of new stores intends to increase competitiveness of the Assaí brand. Despite being the most profitable operation of Casino in Brazil, the network follows behind the Atacadão, of the Carrefour group, in market share.

With the sale, all Extra Hiper stores must change flag and format of operations, becoming part of the Assaí network. There is no expectation of closing units, but the company did not say whether the restructuring will involve layoffs.

More market news

About the subject

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags