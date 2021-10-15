Atacadão opens new store in Pernambuco, with 500 job openings

Atacadão is inaugurating its 14th network unit in Pernambuco, where it has been present since 2000 and also has a delivery wholesaler. The new store is generating 500 new jobs in the municipality of Garanhuns, Agreste do Estado.

With a sales area of ​​4,271 m², the new unit also has 22 checkouts and 250 parking spaces. Currently, Atacadão has 243 stores throughout Brazil and 31 delivery wholesalers. In Pernambuco, the network is also present in: Camaragibe, Garanhuns, Jaboatão, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Olinda, Paulista, Petrolina, Serra Talhada, Caruaru, Igarassu and Recife.

“We are very happy with the opening of our first store in the city of Garanhuns. Since 2000, Atacadão has been operating in the State of Pernambuco, contributing to the local economy, providing employment opportunities and better benefits for all types of public, such as small merchants and end consumers, offering competitive prices and access to quality basic food for the population,” says Atacadão CEO, Marco Oliveira.

According to the CEO, the new unit is part of the Atacadão business model, which follows a “robust expansion plan”, with the expectation of reaching 250 stores and 33 delivery wholesalers by the end of 2021.

To apply for one of the vacancies at the Atacadão units, interested parties just need to take their résumés to the unit of interest. For the new unit in Garanhuns, the 500 vacancies that were available have already been filled, but, depending on demand, there are new vacancies opening in all units in the network.

Service:

Store address:

Highway BR 423, S/N km 94.

Next to PRF.

Neighborhood: José Maria Dourado

Zip code: 55,293-970

Store Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 7 am to 10 pm

Sundays: 7am to 6pm