B3 defeats Experian and will pay more than R$1.5 billion for Neoway | Business

To stay with Neoway, B3 needed to displace the British from Experian. The owner of Serasa even offered R$1.5 billion for the big data firm, but the exchange overcame its competitor and achieved exclusivity with an offer between R$1.5 billion and R$2 billion, according to Pipeline.

In the morning, B3 released a relevant fact, without much detail, about the negotiations to take over 100% of Neoway. The negotiation is well advanced and the expectation of those involved is that the contract will be signed by tomorrow, when the deal must be announced, said a source. Bank of America advises Neoway and Citi is on the side of B3.

At TFS, B3’s reaction to diversify revenue and an IPO already on the radar

With revenues of over R$ 200 million, Neoway competes with Serasa and Boa Vista in the fraud and risk analysis verticals, but also works with data in other areas, such as offering artificial intelligence for law firms — among others things, the startup helps make estimates about the length of court proceedings and the value of sentences.

The sale to B3 shows Neoway’s growth potential, but it’s also a reminder of the damage that weak governance can do. Founded in 2002, the Santa Catarina-based Neoway has already figured in the list of unicorn candidates and raised US$ 100 million from investors, in a list of partners that includes Temasek, Accel Partners and Monashees, but ended up becoming a police case.

1 de 1 B3: Acquisition of Neoway takes place after an investment of R$ 600 million in a partnership with Totvs — Photo: Valor B3: Acquisition of Neoway takes place after an investment of R$ 600 million in a partnership with Totvs — Photo: Valor

The startup seemed to be heading naturally for an IPO on Nasdaq and came close to selling a slice of the business to Goldman Sachs, in a deal that would value Neoway at $600 million, but founder Jaime de Paula was dragged into Lava Jato in 2019, amid implications with lobbyist Jorge Luz, linked to the PMDB.

CapSur Capital buys 30% of Neoway

The accusations dynamited new rounds of investment in Neoway, leading to the founder’s departure. An audit began, and investment funds finally decided on public contracts, which represented 30% of the startup’s sales.

Recently, the founder has definitely left the four of Neoway’s shareholders. CapSur, Capital, manager of Mário Ermírio de Moraes Filho and Carlos Simonsen, bought the founder’s share, keeping 30% of the company. With the sale to B3, the manager guarantees a good return on an investment of a few months.

For the stock exchange, the acquisition of Neoway is another step in the strategy of revenue diversification, which has already included an investment of R$ 600 million in Dimensa, a joint venture with Totvs that works with management software for investment funds.