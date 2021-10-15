Bahia registers 589 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 589 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 576 recovered (+0.05%). The epidemiological bulletin this Thursday (14), also records 10 deaths. Of the 1,238,652 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,209,537 are already considered recovered, 2,165 are active and 26,950 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

O epidemiological bulletin it also counts 1,557,617 cases discarded and 241,442 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday. In Bahia, 52,139 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full newsletter, Click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 10,374,123 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 81.47% of the population aged 12 years or more, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.