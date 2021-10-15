Banksy’s second sale of a self-destructed painting reaches R$ 140 million

Banksy’s piece, which partially self-destructed during an auction three years ago, has been sold once again. And now for the impressive amount of US$ 25.4 million (about R$ 140.2 million).

The new auction of the canvas “Love is in the Bin” took place on Thursday night (14) at Sotheby’s Contemporary Art, in London, and became the artist’s biggest sale, surpassing the finishing of “Game Changer”, there is a year. The painting, which portrayed health professionals as superheroes, was sold for $23.1 million (about R$127.5 million) to benefit UK hospitals.

“Love is in the Bin”, or “O Amor é na Lixeira”, the new name given by Sotheby’s to the work “Girl with the Balloon” (“Girl with the Balloon”), had its value estimated at US$ 8.3 million ( approximately R$45.8 million), six times its previous value of US$1.4 million (approximately R$7.7 million). The artwork remains partially destroyed in the frame, which hid the mechanism to automatically destroy the canvas after the hammer was hit during the original sale. Banksy later insinuated that the paper shredder failed, preventing the painting from being entirely shredded.

“It was a great moment because nothing like it had ever been done before,” he said in an email interview with CNN Matthew Israel, art historian, author and co-founder of Artful. He added that the idea of ​​a work of art self-destruct was “completely contrary to the objectives of an auction house, where the condition of a work of art is paramount and knowledge about it is fundamental to its authority and value.”

The seller’s identity at Thursday’s auction was not revealed, but Sotheby’s described her as a collector from Europe and a longtime customer of the house. The new buyer has the option to pay in cryptocurrencies.

A few months after the first auction in 2018, the Frieder Burda Museum, in Baden-Baden, Germany, became the first public space to exhibit “Love is in the Dumpster”. Prior to this latest sale, the painting was also exhibited in London, Hong Kong, Taipei and New York.

