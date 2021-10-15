Battlefield 2042: See all the details of Hazard Zone mode

You will need to find drives scattered around the map and get out alive with your squad to win

THE Electronic Arts finally released the long-awaited trailer of the mode Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042. the company had been keeping it a secret, just announcing that players would find something entirely new. The secrets have been revealed and we now know everything that will be found in the new mode.

The main objective in Hazard Zone will be to rescue drives that contain important data that will be scattered across the map, after that your team will have to go to certain extraction points, as the developer itself points out, the team that is faster to find the drives and be able to be extracted from the map will win, there will be two moments in the game where it will be possible to reach the extraction point, one of them being in the middle of the game.

In the new mode you’ll play in a squad of up to 4 people and you’ll be able to choose between 10 specialists that will be available in the game, each with different abilities, the company has already released five of them, Kimble “Irish” Graves, Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele, the other experts will be released until the game’s release.

Check out the trailer with the revelation of Hazard Zone.



– Continues after advertising –

The game is very similar to a battle royale, with dozens of teams formed by four players and a huge map to be explored, the crucial difference here is that players will not fight each other simply to survive, you have to perform tasks and be extracted with life, the other teams have the same goal and will try to impede your success so that they can complete their goal.

During the game you can find laptops around the map that grant important boosts for the completion of the objective, there are three types, vehicle calls, ranger calls and backup calls, the latter for example will allow you to bring back into the game members of your team who have already been shot down.

As you progress through the mode, new items will be released, allowing your character to receive new upgrades, which will help with the challenges found in Hazard Zone.

Battlefield 2042 will be released in November 19th for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X/S and PRAÇA.



– Continues after advertising –

Battlefield 2042 will not have mouse and keyboard support on consoles

Company does not rule out adding functionality in the future



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Electronic Arts