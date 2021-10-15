‘Beach party’ in Saudi Arabia: bikinis, non-alcoholic drinks and no gender segregation | World

For Asma, a 32-year-old Saudi, spending a day at the beach with her boyfriend was unthinkable in her ultra-conservative country. But today, on a beach in the western kingdom of Saudi Arabia, she is happy to be able to live a “normal” life.

“I’m happy to be able to come to the beach and have a good time. It’s a dream,” she said, dressed in a still wet bathing suit, covered by a blue T-shirt.

Four years ago, the oil-rich country embarked on a campaign of economic and social reform under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Women can now drive, movie theaters have reopened and there is no more gender segregation in sporting and musical events (see the video below).

Without Borders: The new life of women in Saudi Arabia

This opening was, however, accompanied by a relentless policy against the Crown Prince’s critics. (see below), and many women’s rights activists are detained.

In Pure Beach, a beach for men and women 100 km from Jeddah (a city known for being the most open in the country), it is possible to forget, at least for a moment, that you are in Saudi Arabia.

Paying an entrance fee of 300 rials (about R$440), women can bathe in the waters of the Red Sea in a bikini.

Men and women can smoke hookah on the white sand or walk their pets. But alcohol is officially banned, as it is throughout the kingdom..

Bathers play at a floating water park at Pure Beach on the Red Sea, about 125 km south of the city of Jeddah, on September 17, 2021

Couples are not required to present a marriage certificate at the entrance, as is often the case elsewhere, like in hotels.

But everyone who attends must leave their cell phones at the entrance to ensure privacy, according to an official at King Abdullah Economic City, the new city where Pure Beach is located.

After sunset, the beach turns into an outdoor party, with girls who dance to the rhythm of western music.

“I was surprised to find that kind of freedom and openness. It’s like the United States,” Mohamed Saleh, an engineer who has just returned to the kingdom after a decade away, told AFP.

Woman dancing hula hoop during party at Saudi Red Sea resort in Jeddah on September 17, 2021

Before, the Saudis needed to travel abroad — to other countries in the Middle East or to Europe — if you wanted to enjoy this kind of freedom.

“A few years ago, we couldn’t listen to music and go to the beach, so for us this is paradise,” says excited Hadil Omar, an Egyptian who grew up in Saudi Arabia.

Pure Beach is not exclusively aimed at the inhabitants of the kingdom. It also intends to attract tourists, told AFP Bilal Saoudi, responsible for the city’s events sector.

Saudi Arabia issued its first tourist visas in 2019 and announced that it wants to attract 30 million tourists every year by 2030.

Tourism development is one of the pillars of “Vision 2030”, the ambitious reform plan initiated by the Crown Prince to reduce the Saudi economy’s dependence on oil.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's Reform Attempts Overshadowed by Allegations of Human Rights Violations