Beautiful? One UI 4.0’s new weather widget has updated design and animations

Samsung is still testing the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 and the forecast is that the first smartphones will receive the stable version in mid-December. This week, users noticed that after the last update the system got a new weather widget.

Internally known as Dynamic Weather, the widget is a major upgrade from the existing version. That’s because it uses a fixed color based on the current weather and should display elegant animations throughout the day.

If it starts to rain, the cloud on the widget should start to drop. If the day is sunny, the widget will show a little animation for the sun.

Check out some samples of the new widget below.