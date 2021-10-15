Beautiful? One UI 4.0’s new weather widget has updated design and animations

Samsung is still testing the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 and the forecast is that the first smartphones will receive the stable version in mid-December. This week, users noticed that after the last update the system got a new weather widget.
Internally known as Dynamic Weather, the widget is a major upgrade from the existing version. That’s because it uses a fixed color based on the current weather and should display elegant animations throughout the day.
If it starts to rain, the cloud on the widget should start to drop. If the day is sunny, the widget will show a little animation for the sun.
Check out some samples of the new widget below.
According to the folks at SamMobile, testing with the widget has shown that at the moment it has some colors:
- light blue – sunny day
- dark blue – cloudy
- gray – rain and storms
The Widget should also display the current location, the latest weather report update time and also provide a button for the user to update the data manually.
Like other Samsung options, the widget can be scaled to the user’s taste.
What did you think of the new One UI 4.0 weather widget? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.