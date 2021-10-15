Beirut megaexplosion in 2020 is root of protest and violence in Lebanon; understand | World

The demonstration demanded the dismissal of Judge Tarek Bitar, responsible for the process in the case.

The judge questioned several politicians and government officials, including Hezbollah allies, suspected of negligence that led to the port’s explosion, killing more than 200 people.

2 of 5 A residential building is seen riddled with bullet holes in Tayouneh, Beirut suburb, on Thursday (14) — Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP A residential building is seen filled with bullet holes in Tayouneh, a Beirut suburb, on Thursday (14) — Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP

On Tuesday (12), Bitar issued an arrest warrant against Ali Hassan Khalil, a deputy and former finance minister who is a member of Amal and an ally of Hezbollah.

‘We lost everything that day’: a year after the Beirut port explosion, Lebanon is still trying to recover

Two former ministers filed a complaint against the magistrate – who was forced to suspend the investigation for the second time. The charge was denied on Thursday, and Bitar will be able to resume his work.

VIDEO: Watch footage from before, after and a year after Beirut explosion

Lebanon’s government, led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, backed by Hezbollah, was formed on Sept. 10 after more than a year of political void after Hasan Diab resigned over the blast.

3 of 5 Civilians flee their homes during a wave of violence at a rally in Tayouneh, a Beirut suburb, on Thursday (14) — Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP Civilians flee their homes during a wave of violence at a rally in Tayouneh, a Beirut suburb, on Thursday (14) — Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP

Local authorities, accused of criminal negligence, refuse to authorize an international investigation and are accused by victims’ families and NGOs of obstructing justice.

4 of 5 Rescuers and security agents work at the site of an explosion that hit the port of Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020 — Photo: Hussein Malla / AP Photo Rescuers and security agents work at the site of an explosion that hit the port of Beirut, Lebanon, on August 4, 2020 — Photo: Hussein Malla / AP Photo

The Aug. 4, 2020 explosion left more than 240 dead and 6,000 injured, as well as opening a 43-metre crater and destroying several buildings. It was caused by nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, an explosive material, unsafely stored for six years at the site.

VIDEO: Drone shows destruction at Lebanon port one year after explosion

The case sparked a series of protests and prompted then-Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab to resign less than a week later, on Aug. 10, saying the explosion was the result of endemic government corruption. Diab was formally charged with negligence by the Lebanese justice.

The country was without a new government for 13 months, until, on September 10 of this year, Najib Mikati was named the new prime minister.

During this period between the two governments, the country’s unprecedented economic crisis became even more severe. The World Bank considers it one of the worst in the world since 1850.

‘They say we are the new Venezuela’: Brazilians tell how they survive the worst crisis in Lebanon’s history

With soaring inflation and large-scale layoffs, 78% of the Lebanese population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN.

Mikati was prime minister of Lebanon between 2011 and 2013. He was appointed with support from Hezbollah, but he resigned after a cabinet dispute with the group itself over preparations for a parliamentary election and the extension of the term of a senior official. security, as Reuters pointed out at the time.