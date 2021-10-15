Belo Horizonte City Hall Announces Covid-19 Vaccination Schedule Next Week | Minas Gerais

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte expanded the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to health workers aged 18 and over, complete by October 31st. Professionals whose second dose has completed 6 months or who have 15 days to complete this period can be vaccinated exclusively.

People who must complete the vaccination schedule will also be called next week. with the second dose.

Check out the updated vaccination schedule for the next few days:

Day 15, Friday: booster dose for health workers aged 50 years and over, completed by October 31, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days to complete this period;

booster dose for health workers aged 50 years and over, completed by October 31, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days to complete this period; 16th, Saturday: Rabies Vaccination Campaign for dogs and cats and the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents up to 14 years old. There will be no application of vaccines against Covid-19 .

Rabies Vaccination Campaign for dogs and cats and the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents up to 14 years old. . Day 18, Monday: second dose of AstraZeneca for 37 year olds. Only 37-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 25 can take the second dose on the 18th. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

second dose of AstraZeneca for 37 year olds. Only 37-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 25 can take the second dose on the 18th. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte; 19th, Tuesday: booster dose for health workers over 35 years old, completed by October 31, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days to complete this period;

booster dose for health workers over 35 years old, completed by October 31, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days to complete this period; 20th, Wednesday: booster dose for health workers over 18 years old, completed by October 31, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days to complete this period;

booster dose for health workers over 18 years old, completed by October 31, whose second dose has completed 6 months or who are within 15 days to complete this period; 21st, Thursday: second dose of AstraZeneca for 36 year olds. Only 36-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 28 can take the second dose on the 21st. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

second dose of AstraZeneca for 36 year olds. Only 36-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 28 can take the second dose on the 21st. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte; 22nd, Friday: second dose of Pfizer for 35 year olds. Only 35-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 29 can take the second dose on the 22nd. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte;

second dose of Pfizer for 35 year olds. Only 35-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for October 29 can take the second dose on the 22nd. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte; 23rd, Saturday: There will be no vaccinations.

When the booster dose is applied to healthcare workers, it is necessary to have received the second dose within 6 months or within 15 days of completing this period.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

In addition, it is necessary to present the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and document that proves to be a worker in activity in health facilities in Belo Horizonte, such as registration with the professional council (for health professionals) or document that prove the worker’s active link with the health service located in Belo Horizonte through the presentation of:

Proof of payment (paycheck); or Work and Social Security Card (CTPS) specifying the function; or Employment contract; or CNES report; or Income Tax Declaration; or Declaration of active connection as a health worker issued by the health service.

So that users can take the second dose, it is necessary to take the vaccination card, identity document, CPF and proof of residence in Belo Horizonte.

What vaccine is this? Oxford Astrazeneca

Functioning of vaccination sites

The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Open from 8 am to 8 pm;

UNA-BH: 1451 Aimorés street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris – Open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Those eligible to be vaccinated at night are exclusively those called for the day in question.

People called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the city hall portal, before going to the immunization points. The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call.

If the person goes to the units at a later date, he/she is liable to face queues, since the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine.