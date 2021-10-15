Belo Horizonte City Hall publishes new rules that release bars and other spaces – General

Bar and restaurant owners see growing movement in stores and consider liberation an ally in the battle against accumulated losses (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press – 12/6/21)

The ordinances of the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte and the decree of the mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) that detail the new health protocols for food establishments were published this Friday (10/15) in the Municipal Official Gazette (DOM). sporting events and shows.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Minas Gerais (Abrasel-MG), Matheus Daniel, celebrated the decision. Under the current protocol, establishments could only be open between 5 am and 1 am. “It was already a request from us, together with Councilor Lo Burgus, to remove this restriction of time in bars and restaurants. It doesn’t justify it because it’s a schedule that already has few people on the street. It is not a time that, traditionally, is crowded in bars and restaurants.”

He claims that the situation of establishments is different from the public highway. “Not like in the regions of Sapuca, Savassi”, he argues. The president of the entity recalled the case of the traditional Bar do Bolo, which completed 60 years with the restriction of opening hours still in force. “The tradition is to go to a bar and then stop by Bolo to eat a rock. He spent his birthday with the restriction, which prevents him from working at his best time.”

Matheus Daniel emphasizes to entrepreneurs in the sector that health protocols must continue to be followed. “This removal of the time restriction is already an advance. It improves because people continue to consume. The way it’s getting back on. But, these restaurants that have a tradition of the night will have more movement (with the decision)”, he highlights.

Industry representatives had been arguing that, with the improvement in the fight against the pandemic and the reduction in the indicators of deaths and the rate of contamination, in addition to the occupation of hospital beds, there was no reason to maintain the level of restrictions, even in view of the losses faced by companies during long periods of closing. “We paid a very high price, it does not justify the continuation of these restrictions. The release of time helps to increase revenue.”

Happy with PBH’s decision, the owner of the Z Pileque Botequim bar, 30-year-old Gircilene Castro, already expected flexibility. “We were forgotten by our governors, especially by the mayor. What matters now is being able to work and serve our customers well. We remain firm and confident”, he stated. The bar is located in the Buritis district, West Region of the capital.

Gircilene says that the release can help recover the damage caused by the time the establishment closed its doors. “We were closed for a long time, so we won’t have the luxury of closing early. We’ll stay until the last customer leaves. The employees themselves embraced us. The last customer will be very well received.” According to Gircilene, the movement in bars has not normalized, but it has been growing.

The epidemiological bulletin of the Minas Gerais State Department of Health (SES-MG), released yesterday morning, showed records of 28 deaths and 1,860 cases of coronavirus contamination in 24 hours in the state. In all, there are 2,162,611 occurrences of contagion by the virus and the number of deaths, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches 55,064.

Also according to the state ministry, the cases under follow-up add up to 20,961. This classification refers to people who are still undergoing treatment and also to records that need updating by the municipal health secretariats. The number of people recovered from respiratory disease reaches 2,086,586.



