Benítez could trade São Paulo for Serie A rival

Argentine midfielder Martín Benítez still doesn’t have a defined future for next season. Borrowed by Independiente, from Argentina, the São Paulo player has not yet agreed to stay at the Morumbi club, but he has a great chance of continuing in Serie A.

According to the newspaper “A Tribuna“, Santos is interested in hiring the midfielder. However, there is no ongoing negotiation for an agreement with the Vila Belmiro team, according to the publication of the Baixada Santista newspaper.

Recently, businessman Adrian Castellano, who takes care of the São Paulo midfielder’s career, criticized coach Crespo, who was fired this week. During the charges for more chances in the starting lineup, he pointed out that other Serie A clubs were keeping an eye on Benítez’s situation.

At Santos, president Andres Rueda and football executive André Mazzuco have already highlighted in interviews that the São Paulo club is already looking for players for the next season. The team understands that it needs to reinforce the cast with a creative half.

