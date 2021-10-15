Biggest solar storm in years generates Northern Lights show; Look

A solar storm gave rise to a “show” of northern lights in different parts of the world. The geomagnetic event created extraordinary scenarios in Iceland, Canada and the northern United States and Europe. In one of the records, an airplane pilot took a picture with a panoramic view of the phenomenon blending with the Iowa (USA) state lights.

The sightings began at dawn on Tuesday (12), even in regions such as Australia and New Zealand, where the occurrence of the event is not common, since the countries are outside the traditional area of ​​occurrence.

The aurora borealis occurs when electrical particles emitted by the Sun, known as the “solar wind”, enter the Earth’s atmosphere and collide with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen, causing the characteristic green light waves in the sky, which can take on the shape of arcs, spirals. and halos.

Brookdale, Manitoba

Monday night will go down as one of my favorite chases to date.

Right before it exploded I lowered my exposure to 1s.

The colors were incredible, however I did not see green. Perks of being spectral color blind to Aurora green.

In some of the places that observed the phenomenon this week, such as Canada, it was so intense that it could be captured with cell phone cameras. Canadian city dwellers went to social media to share the sky completely taken over by the green.

What caused the great solar storm observed this week was a coronal mass ejection on the Sun, synonymous with a large eruption of ionized gas, which forms part of the solar wind and which, when it reaches the Earth’s electromagnetic field, generates the necessary means for the emergence of the aurora borealis.