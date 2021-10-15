Bitcoin at US$ 60,000 and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Speculation about the possible approval of the Bitcoin futures ETF (BTC) in the US continues to be the main driver of the cryptocurrency market this Friday (15). The expectation was fueled once again last night after sources consulted by Bloomberg said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is prepared to allow the first ETF of its kind to start trading. The endorsement would come as early as next week.

As if wanting to join the conversation before the final decision, the SEC’s official Twitter profile even republished an article yesterday afternoon in which it highlighted the risks of investing in Bitcoin futures. “Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, be sure to carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits,” the post on the social network said.

The rumor of the ETF’s impending approval was enough to fuel another significant upward candle in the price of the cryptocurrency, which briefly hit the $60,000 mark around 2:20 am today. Optimism for the approval of the ETF, together with the prospect of a positive effect on the market by opening another door for investors, already makes Bitcoin jump 35% – or around US$ 15,000 – in just two weeks.

At 7:03 am, the cryptocurrency was quoted at US$ 59,484, up 3.3% on the day.

However, Bitcoin’s valuation today is tiny next to what happened to an unknown cryptoactive. The privacy-focused NuCypher (NU) token soared no less than 714% in the past 24 hours, in the market’s biggest bullish movement by a wide margin this weekend.

The price explosion comes after the project announced a feature aimed at content creators that would allow the emergence of a crypto version of OnlyFans, the content selling platform known for adult material. NuCypher is also preparing to perform the first fusion of Ethereum (ETH) network protocols with the Keep Protocol (KEEP).

High market capitalization cryptos also advanced on the day, with the highlight being Ethereum itself, which rose 3.9% to US$ 3,786, and Solana (SOL), which returned to trading at US$ 160 after a daily gain of 6.4%.

On the negative end appear the Olympus (OHM) decentralized finance protocol (DeFi), which dropped 18.7%, and the meme coinShiba Inu (SHIB), which accumulates losses of almost 15% the day after the 400% rally in October.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$59,484 +3.3% Ethereum (ETH) $3,786 +3.9% Cardano (ADA) $2.15 -0.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $457.53 -4.5% XRP (XRP) $1.12 +0.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours NuCypher (NU) $2.38 +714.3% Polygon (MATIC) $1.60 +27.8% Solana (SOL) $160.65 +6.3% Helium (HNT) US$ 20.93 +5.4% Ethereum (ETH) $3,800 +3.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) US$ 1,018.99 -18.7% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002458 -14.9% Kusama (KSM) $341.05 -8% Iota (MIOTA) $1.27 -7.3% Telcoin (TEL) US$ 0.02165122 -7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 56.22 +3.14% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 76.50 +0.66% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 62.60 +7.10% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.25 +0.25% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.38 +8.69%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (15):

Table of Contents Institutions would have made a purchase of US$ 186 billion in Bitcoin

Half of crypto users have tried a blockchain game in Q3.

Institutions would have made a purchase of US$ 186 billion in Bitcoin Evidences that the rise of Bitcoin is supported by the retail investor are constantly emerging, reinforcing the idea that institutional capital is responsible for the largest share of the resources allocated to the cryptocurrency in recent weeks and the main responsible for the rally of more than 37% only in October. On the 6th of this month, information from the analysis house CryptoQuant pointed to a purchase of US$ 1.6 billion in Bitcoin in five minutes, in what would be, in the company's assessment, a probable over-the-counter transaction carried out by an institutional client. The analyst firm also noted that $186 billion worth of Bitcoin moved across the cryptocurrency web yesterday among non-broker portfolios shortly before the spike in the premium on BTC futures traded on the Chicago Derivatives Exchange. Once again, the suspicion is that the amount was traded by institutional investors who bought a large amount of the cryptocurrency and kept it in specialized custody services, in the so-called cold portfolios (cold wallets) without an Internet connection. Half of crypto users have tried a blockchain game in Q3. Approximately half of unique wallet addresses were tied to blockchain gaming accounts in the third quarter of 2021, a survey by monitoring and insights company DappRadar found. Between July and September, 754,000 wallets were connected to games running on the blockchain, nearly half of the 1.54 million unique wallets used in smart contracts in the same period. Joining blockchain games is led by Axie Infinity (AXS), which popularized the format play to earn (play to win) through rewards in cryptocurrencies and characters in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) that can be traded on the market. The use of NFT is common in this type of game, which contributes, along with digital arts, to an impressive jump of almost 700% in trade volume in the last quarter, which was around US 10.67 billion. "Amidst all the hype surrounding Ethereum collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the role that NFT game items played may have been overlooked," the report noted. The move was directly reflected in the prices of the AXS governance token, which became the main way to gain exposure to the game's viralization. The cryptoactive accumulates high of 71% in two weeks and 91% in the last 30 days. DeFi protocol that mimics ETF gets hacked for $16 million The Indexed Finance decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol is the latest to be hacked. According to information from the project's developers, attackers stole the equivalent of US$ 16 million from various tokens compatible with the Ethereum network, such as Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP) and Ether (ETH). Indexed Finance is a solution that mimics an ETF by offering, with the purchase of a token, exposure to several assets in a balanced basket through an algorithm. According to the project, the hackers' offensive would have targeted precisely this mechanism to divert funds destined for the loan functionality that helped bring liquidity to the product. The amount of stolen cryptocurrencies was not enough to affect the price of these assets, but the protocol's native token, NDX, suffered from the attack and was down 32% this morning, to $2.25.

