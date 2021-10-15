‘Bitcoin could go beyond US$ 100,000 but Ethereum could go up even more than 100% and exceed US$ 12,000,’ says analyst

Rumors in the cryptocurrency industry in recent days about the possibility of approval of a Bitcoin ETF (BTC) in the United States helped push the market’s leading cryptoactive price back above $57,000.

Nonetheless, the rumors are not unfounded as the SEC once again has to approve, reject or delay a set of requests exchange-traded funds based on Bitcoin.

But this time, they all follow a format that SEC President Gary Gensler, indicated that it could be favorably received by the regulator and that they are based on future Bitcoin.

For the Brazilian expert, Tasso Lago, founder of Financial Move, the analysis of ETF’s is certainly a great catalyst for the price of Bitcoin and proof of this is that Bitcoin, currently, is in the range of US$ 57 thousand, having the historical top at US$ 64 thousand very close.

“The market reacted positively. The movements indicate that the market is already pricing the acceptance of the value, whether now in October or November, as we are close to breaking the historical top. An ETF approval in the United States would cause the Bitcoin leveraged another bullish wave, breaking the US$64k, and could reach US$100k or US$120k,” he said.

However, Ulrik K.Lykke, founder of ARK36, is not so optimistic about the SEC’s approval of an ETF, according to him, historically, the expectations for investment vehicles and instruments of an more institutional grades often ended up in a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario, which indicates a decline in the BTC.

“Rarely does the actual product fulfill the hope of facilitating institutional adoption of digital assets. For example, the actual market impact of the much anticipated launch of CME Futures in 2017 or Bakkt in 2019 has proven to be quite disappointing,” he said.

According to him, a Bitcoin futures ETF is like putting another water hose in the bathtub to fill it faster and therefore you you’ll see the water level rise faster, but the effect won’t be as immediate as you might expect.

“Likewise, a Bitcoin ETF will have a net positive effect on space development, but it will likely not result in an immediate and dramatic increase in institutional adoption of digital assets,” he said.

Bitcoin is doubtful but Ethereum is not

However, if there are doubts about a rise in the price of Bitcoin, the same does not occur in Ethereum (ETH), according to Tasso Lago. For him, the price of the ETH has not yet computed the update of the hard fork called London and regardless of the price of the BTC, this should happen.

“Another point is that this bullish wave would make room for new bullish waves in other currencies, such as Ethereum, which has not yet reflected the EIP-1559 (London) update, which made the asset more scarce and has not yet been reflected in the stock price,” he said.

Tasso points out that fundamentally, even if Bitcoin didn’t move, Ethereum’s trend would be to rise and break the historic $4200 top.

“I see Ethereum with the potential to go up to $10K or $12K,” he said.

Other cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on

Also optimistic about altcoins is Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, who highlighted Stellar (XLM) among cryptocurrencies, a platform created with a focus on payments and that competed for many years with Ethereum as tool for developing new cryptocurrencies.

“It recently closed a partnership for international payments with Moneygram, one of the main players in the international remittances segment in the world, causing an increase of more than 12% recently,” he said.

In addition to XLM, the analyst also highlights BNB, Binance’s cryptocurrency that has been helping to solve faster problems such as transfer rates and transaction confirmation speed in networks such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

“The cryptocurrency comes with a strong appreciation of more than 15%, rising to the third position in the Coinmarketcap”, he highlighted.

For him, who is also strengthened in the market is Polkadot, which has been accumulating an increase of 20% more.

“Technology created for the development of multi-blockchain projects, focuses on being the middle-man of data contained in blockchains of other cryptocurrencies. Polkadot was listed as cryptocurrency within decentralized brokerages, causing this increase in the period”, he said.

Finally, unlike many analysts who avoid commenting on memecoins, Schoch points out that SHIBA and DOGE come with strong appreciation due to tweets from Elon Musk, demonstrating that the market is still very immature, but that it continues in an uptrend.

