Bitcoin could trigger global financial meltdown says Bank of England president

A Bank of England political executive has warned that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin could trigger a global financial meltdown unless governments adopt strict market regulations.

Comparing the growth of cryptocurrencies with the rising value of US mortgages before the 2008 financial meltdown, the bank’s vice president Sir Jon Cunliffe said there was a danger that financial markets could be shaken in a few years by an event of similar magnitude.

The banker has played a role in monitoring cryptocurrencies in recent years as an advisor to the G20 Financial Stability Board and the general advisory body of central banks, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

He is highly respected and has contacts in political circles and central banks, his warning likely to attract the attention of senior Treasury officials in the UK, Washington and Tokyo.

financial collapse

The total capitalization value of cryptocurrencies has increased by about 200% this year, from just under $800 billion to $2 trillion.

The banker said that while the financial sector is more robust than in 2008 and that governments should be careful not to overreact to financial innovations, there is reason to be concerned that traders are using digital currencies that could be useless. day to day.

“Of course the $2.3 trillion must be seen in the context of the $250 trillion global financial system. But as the financial crisis has shown us, a large percentage of the financial sector does not need to be taken into account to trigger financial stability problems: subprimes were valued at around $1.2 trillion in 2008.” he said.

Borrowed money to buy cryptocurrencies

Speculation about subprime mortgages in the United States was driven by low-income households who used mortgages with very low interest rates.

He said there is evidence that speculators are starting to borrow money to buy cryptocurrencies, increasing the risk of a meltdown infecting the broader financial system.

“Most of these assets have no intrinsic value and are vulnerable to major price corrections. The cryptographic world is starting to connect to the traditional financial system and we are seeing the rise of leveraged players. And, crucially, this is happening in a largely unregulated space.”said Cunliffe.

“The risks to financial stability are currently relatively limited, but they could grow very quickly if, as I hope, this area continues to develop and expand at the same pace. The size that these risks may grow will depend largely on the nature and speed of response of regulatory and supervisory authorities”, he added.

According to his research, spending on cryptocurrencies was supported by only about $40 billion of borrowed funds. But there was evidence that traders were increasingly speculating on the long-term value of digital currencies.