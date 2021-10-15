Bizarre creature ‘capable of causing wounds’ found in Australia

In a strange brown shape, an unknown, bubble-like creature was found on a beach in Australia. The occasion intrigued scientists and local residents, even more as the images went viral on a Facebook group – called ‘Australian Native Animal’ – last Monday (11).

Residents, who usually enjoy days off at the beach and stroll along the coast, spotted the creature due to its round, tanned appearance that stood out in the sand. Until then unknown, it was seen south of the barrier reef in Queensland.

As life in the oceans is complex and full of mysteries, it is very likely that there are thousands of species of creatures that we have not yet discovered. Not to mention that some appeared long before humans appeared on Earth.

Some scientists thought it was a tomato jellyfish, while others searched the entire marine ecosystem to classify it. According to the Daily Mail, the unknown creature is not necessarily dangerous, but it is capable of inflicting piercing wounds if touched.

The species looks a lot like a giant bubble and may also be one of the aquatic creatures that live in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, in deep waters from 100 to 2,800 meters deep. However, so far, it is not known exactly what the creature found off the coast of Australia is.

Source: Indiatimes

