Bladder World Cup has commentator Piqué, Brazil in semifinal and broadcast to half a million people; meet

A party balloon, any scenario and two people facing off. The objective is not to let the balloon touch the ground. You probably played about it as a child, but you didn’t think it would turn into a World Cup. Yes, it happened, and more than half a million people simultaneously watched the event that turned fever on social networks and had the participation of stars like Gerard Piqué, Shakira and Sergio Aguero.

It is not officially known how the idea came about, but the ‘Ballon World Cup’ was organized by Piqué’s company in Port Aventura, Barcelona. This explains his presence as commentator and head of refereeing at the event. The transmission was made by the streamer Ibai Llanos, a personal friend of the defender and one of the biggest in the world on the Twitch platform. The proportion was such that even sponsorship quotas were sold. Peru was champion by beating Germany in the semifinal and took home 100,000 euros and a brand new car given by the sponsor.

— Photo: ALBERT GEA / REUTERS

The search for competitors started on September 14th through the tournaments Instagram. Participants submitted videos “competing” and, if chosen, had tickets and accommodation paid for by the organizers. The format followed the knockout of a World Cup: a total of 64 nations were divided into brackets and the matches lasted two minutes inside an environment that simulated a living room. Whoever scored the most points won. In case of a tie, the “gold balloon” gave the victory to whoever scored first.

Brazil, represented by Erik Marçal, did well in the tournament and reached the semifinals. In the first phase, it eliminated Venezuela; in the round of 16, they beat Holland, in the quarters, they beat Bolivia. But he ran into Germany in the semifinals and ended up being eliminated after a 4-1 defeat. In the third place dispute, he was beaten by Spain 6-4.

— Photo: ALBERT GEA / REUTERS

Despite being a competition, the good mood marked the entire broadcast. As it is an amateur tournament and its rules are barely understandable, several infractions were committed and became a reason for jokes among the presenters. A remarkable moment was when Piqué was called to play the tie between Portugal and Bolivia, in the round of 16.

“Here you go, Piqué, Migueza’s reserve at Barcelona, ​​go rob Bolivia,” joked Ibai. The Bolivians would end up qualifying in this confrontation.

There were also no reasons for the presenters to hide their support for Spain. In the dispute for third place, the victory over Brazil was treated as revenge by the final of the 2013 Confederations Cup, a match in which Piqué was on the field — at the time, the Brazilian team won 3-0.