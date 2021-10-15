Boeing faces new defect in 787-line planes

THE Boeing is dealing with a new defect in its 787 Dreamliner, the latest in a series of production errors that have delayed aircraft deliveries and heightened US government scrutiny. U.S.

The new problem involves titanium parts that are weaker than they should be in 787s built in the past three years, people familiar with the matter said.

The discovery joins a series of Dreamliner issues that left Boeing with more than $25 billion worth of jets stuck in its inventory.

The problem is new evidence that the aircraft maker is still trying to fix its manufacturing operations, despite nearly two-year pressure from CEO David Calhoun to restore Boeing’s reputation for building quality jets.

In addition, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating Boeing’s quality controls.

The company acknowledged that it has not solved the problem of waste left over from the production process, such as two empty tequila bottles found in September on a new Air Force jet under construction in the country.

Regulators have maintained closer supervision of 737 MAX production after two failures. The accidents, which claimed 346 lives, were largely attributed to Boeing’s faulty design of a new flight control system that sent the jets into a fatal free fall.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is making progress in improving production and raising its own standards despite operational disruptions.

“We’ve strengthened our focus on quality and constantly encourage all members of our team and supply chain to raise any issues that need attention,” said the spokesperson. “When issues are raised, it is an indication that these efforts are working.”