Bold experience! Sabrina Sato recalls participation in erotic show abroad | Television

Published 10/14/2021 5:38 PM

Rio – Sabrina Sato, 40, was one of the guests of “Que História é Essa, Porchat?”, by GNT, last Tuesday. On the program, Japa said she went to watch erotic shows abroad. The first was in Amsterdam, Holland. Accompanied by some friends, the presenter enjoyed a ping pong show, a type of presentation in which artists throw and manipulate objects using their genitals.

However, one of the local artists recognized her. “She went to get a banana volunteer and yelled, ‘Sabrina Sato!’ And I: ‘no, I’m Dani Suzuki! I’m Sabrina Sato’s cousin”, commented Sabrina, making Fabio Porchat, Paulo Miklos and Bárbara Paz laugh. “Since I spoke Portuguese and so did she, I was able to say that I was feeling good and thank her for the invitation. After the show ended, I took a picture with her, with the actors…”, highlighted the presenter.

Sabrina had another experience in erotic shows during her trip to Thailand. She counted until she got carried away and participated in a presentation. “I went up on stage, I started listening to drums and I got carried away, I started [a sambar]… When I looked to the side, there were giant ‘battoons’ hitting the thing [tambor]”, she commented, explaining that the musicians played the instruments with the penis.

Surprised, Fábio Porchat wanted to know: “Was the drum played by pir*c*s?”. Sabrina confirmed: “I continued to samba, pretending to be natural”. Curious, the presenter continued to answer his doubts: “And were they upright pir*c*s?” Japa highlighted: “They really looked like a log! A ‘negoção’! There was a time when they made me hit the ‘drum'”.