Bolsa Família ends payment of R$ 375.00 next week

Federal government release payment date from seventh installment of emergency aid To the Bolsa Família policyholders. from next Monday (18), O Ministry of Citizenship will initiate the transfer of income supplementation to the population linked to the BF. Each citizen may receive up to BRL 375.

THE seventh installment of emergency aid will start being released next week. The first winners will be the Bolsa Família policyholders who, as usual, will receive immediate authorization for withdrawal.

payment schedule

Caixa should follow the same order as the previous transfers, contemplating first those whose NIS ends at 1. Afterwards, it will be the turn of the beneficiaries with the NIS in 2 and so on. Check out:

NIS ending 1: october 18th

october 18th NIS ending 2: October 19th

October 19th NIS ending 3: October 20th

October 20th NIS ending 4: October 21st

October 21st NIS ending 5: October, 22

October, 22 NIS ending 6: October 25

October 25 NIS ending 7: October 26th

October 26th NIS ending 8: October 27th

October 27th NIS ending 9: October 28th

October 28th NIS ending 0: October 29th

withdrawal authorization

As soon as he receives the allowance, the holder will be able to make his withdrawal. Values ​​are up to BRL 375 for those who are contemplated with the emergency aid.

However, it is worth noting that the BF insured who receive an amount above remain with access to the original amount of the program.

To make the withdrawal, just use your own card. family allowance, attending until one Caixa agency or lottery unit. However, those without the device can still use the withdrawal code generated in the Box Got.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

Access your digital savings account in the app;

Once this is done, tap the withdrawal option and inform the amount you want to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

How to make the withdrawal with code?

Go to a Caixa self-service terminal;

Tap the “Enter” button on the keyboard;

Select the option “Emergency Aid Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF number and click on the “Confirm” button;

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button;

Select a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

When finished, the chosen value will be delivered next.

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.