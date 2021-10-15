Bolsonaro debauchery of absorbent offer project: ‘Auxílio Modess’

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) today mocked the passage of a new law that provided for free supply of sanitary napkins and other basic menstrual health care. Last week, he vetoed the passage, claiming that the project “does not indicate the source of funding or compensatory measure”.

During his weekly live stream on social media, Bolsonaro called the project “Modess Aid” — laughter was heard in the background from someone who didn’t appear in the video. Sanitary napkin was an absorbent brand that stopped being produced in Brazil in 2008.

“Come on, Parliament, let’s overturn the veto I enforce here. [..] We will turn around and we will extend the Modess assistance, that’s right? Modess Assistance? Absorbent for everyone,” declared the president.

The bill, authored by Congresswoman Marília Arraes (PT-PE) and report in the Senate of Zenaid Maia (PROS-RN), intended to help 5.6 million menstruating people. Parliamentarians estimated a cost of approximately R$ 119 million per year, depending on how the regulation was carried out.

Bolsonaro also said that, if Congress overturns his veto, the resources to fund the offer of hygiene items will be taken from the Ministry of Health or Education.

“I’ll solve the case for you: it’s just a matter for Parliament to overturn the veto, which I’m obliged to enact later. And then we’ll find resources in the Ministry of Health itself, or in Education, or both,” he said .

“If Congress overturns the veto, I’m rooting for it to drop it, I’ll get a tampon. Because it won’t be free […] I’m not going to create a tax to supply this, nor increase the tax to supply this. I’ll take it from somewhere.”

Last week, Bolsonaro signed the law establishing the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program, but vetoed the sections that would offer free sanitary pads and other basic menstrual health care to: low-income students enrolled in public schools; homeless women or in situations of extreme social vulnerability; prisoners and imprisoned; and women hospitalized in units to fulfill socio-educational measures.

According to the president, the project “does not indicate the source of funding or compensatory measure”, which would violate the Fiscal Responsibility Law. Bolsonaro also claimed that “the legislative proposal goes against the public interest, since there is no compatibility with the autonomy of educational networks and establishments”.

In a vetoed stretch, the law provided that the program’s expenses would be included in the budget allocation accounts made available by the Union to the Unified Health System (SUS) for primary care. Another paragraph that was also not sanctioned provided that the financial resources for the care of inmates would be made available by the National Penitentiary Fund (FUpen).

menstrual poverty

According to this year’s report by UNFPA and UNICEF, ”Menstrual Poverty in Brazil: inequality and rights violations” more than 4 million young people lack basic hygiene items in schools when they are menstruating and 713,000 of them live without access to bathroom or shower in your home.

According to a survey commissioned by an absorbent brand, 28% of Brazilian students have already missed classes because they do not have the hygiene item available – more than one in four young people.

“The distribution of sanitary pads in schools is extremely important for the inclusion of these people, but the problem is not restricted to the purchase of menstrual protectors. It is also linked to the lack of basic sanitation and access to basic hygiene items”, says Giovanna Giovanella , also a member of the Fluxo Solidário collective and a medical student.