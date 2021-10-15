Bolsonaro says back to ‘normal flag’ in November

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) declared today that he will determine that the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, put an end to the water shortage flag as of next month. The rate became effective in early September for the electricity bill and represents an increase of almost 50% compared to the red flag level 2, which was being applied the previous month.

“My good God helped us now with rain, we were on the verge of collapse and we couldn’t transmit panic to society,” he said at a religious event in Brasília.

It hurts to authorize Minister Bento Albuquerque, of Mines and Energy, to decree the red flag, it hurts the heart, we know how difficult electricity is. I’m going to ask him… Ask no, determine that he goes back to the normal flag starting next month.

The general director of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), Luiz Ciocchi, said yesterday that the rains recorded in recent days are welcome, but do not solve the problem of water scarcity.

“This rain comes at a good time, but it doesn’t solve the problem. It’s too early to have a real perception of the rainy season,” he said during the event. “Having a more comfortable situation, the more expensive thermoelectric plants can leave, but the mobilization must continue. At the end of this rainy season, we will evaluate.”

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Marisete Pereira, said yesterday in an interview that the water scarcity flag was not enough to cover the increase in the cost of fuels used by thermoelectric plants, but ruled out a new increase.

“What we know, from what the distributors have brought us, is that the water scarcity flag will not be enough to cover all the resources we use for energy security,” she said in an interview. “Fuel prices are going up a lot.”

When the water scarcity flag was announced, it was expected to remain in effect until April 30, 2022. Last month, Bento Albuquerque stated that there was no forecast for the end of the extra fee.

“There is no set date for this to end. We work with planning, methodology, but we are experiencing a water crisis that month by month the affluents are smaller, and this takes away the predictability of when this crisis will end,” he said in an interview with RedeTV .

The purpose of the tariff flags is to remunerate the use of thermoelectric plants, which have a higher cost. Thermoelectric plants are being used because of the drought, which has reduced the hydroelectric reservoir and harmed energy generation. The country is experiencing the worst water crisis in 90 years.