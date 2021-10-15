Bolsonaro says he will order minister to change tariff flag to ‘normal’ in November | water crisis

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday (14) that he will order Minister Bento Albuquerque, of Mines and Energy, to change the tariff flag for electricity from “red” to “normal” in November.

Even with the creation of the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), which can take extraordinary measures in relation to the management of the energy crisis, the changes in the tariff flags need to be based on studies by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), responsible by setting the current flag each month.

ANA FLOR’S BLOG: Bolsonaro’s populist speech could aggravate energy crisis

Currently, the flag in force is not “red”, but “water scarcity”, the most expensive, announced in August and which adds R$ 14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed. There is also no “normal” tariff flag. In addition to “red” (with two tariff levels) and “water scarcity”, the other two flags are “green” (for which there is no additional charge) and “yellow” (R$ 1,874 additional per 100 kW /h consumed) — see below all the tariff flags.

“My good God helped us now with rain. We were on the verge of collapse. We couldn’t transmit panic to society. It hurts to authorize Minister Bento, of Mines and Energy: ‘Decree red flag.’ It hurts in the heart. We know the difficulties of electricity. I’ll ask him [ministro de Minas e Energia] — ask no, determine — that he go back to the normal flag next month,” Bolsonaro said late at an evangelical event in Brasília.

Low-income families included in the Social Electricity Tariff are exempt from paying the “water scarcity” banner.

In the case of these consumers, the current flag is the red level 2, whose additional cost is R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh consumed.