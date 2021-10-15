Bolsonaro says it will determine reversal of flag water shortage in bills – Economy

Bolsonaro participated in person at the event (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday, the 14th, that he will determine to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, the reversal of the “water shortage” banner, an additional fee charged on Brazilians’ electricity bills. “Did we authorize Minister Bento to decree a red flag, in our hearts, we know the difficulties of electricity. I’m going to ask him… I’m going to ask him, no, to make him return to the normal flag as of next month,” he said. Chief Executive at the 2021 Global Conference – Millenium event, organized by evangelicals. The water shortage flag was announced by the government on August 31 as a way to finance the activation of thermal plants in the midst of a water crisis, which compromises the reservoirs. “God helped us now with rain, we were on the verge of collapse. We could not transmit society panic,” said the president, at the event, about the situation.

Bolsonaro participated in person at the event, even after saying this evening, in live broadcast on social networks, that he is at the “peak of a flu”. At this time of the covid-19 pandemic, the recommendation of experts is to adopt social isolation in case of flu-like symptoms, at least until a test that rules out infection by the new coronavirus. So far, Palcio do Planalto has not reported any new tests by the president.